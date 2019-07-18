Spinners Sweep Doubleheader on the Road vs. ValleyCats

July 18, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Lowell Spinners News Release





TROY, N.Y. - After having two days off in a row, the Lowell Spinners, proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox, took to the road to take on the Tri-City ValleyCats, affiliate of the Houston Astros in a doubleheader on Thursday night - the second doubleheader between the two Stedler-Divison foes in 2019.

After sweeping the first doubleheader by a combined score of 9-1, the Spinners (22-9) continued their torrid run over the ValleyCats (12-19) - sweeping their Stedler Division foes by a combined 20-7 score.

The victories also kept Lowell undefeated in doubleheader play in 2019.

Spinners Dominate Game One In 14-3 Victory

Lowell was able to take game one by a sizeable margin, defeating Tri-City by a final score of 14-3 - their highest tally of the season thus far. Lowell scored runs in every inning except for the fourth and seventh inning.

The Spinners got started in first three innings, tallying nine runs in the first three frames on 11 hits.

Cameron Cannon, Kervin Suarez, and Gilberto Jimenez all combined to go 10-for-12 with 8 RBIs. Cannon was the one who shone brightest as the 2nd-round pick went 3-for-5 with 5 RBIs and two runs scored with one of hits being an RBI-double that came in the first inning.

Ryan Zeferjahn got the start on the hill for Lowell, going 2.0 innings, allowing one run (earned) on three hits with two walks and one strikeout. It was Miguel Suero got the win for the Spinners, however, going 3.0 innings - allowing two runs (none earned) on three hits. He also struck out one and walked one.

Spinners Take Game Two By Final Score of 6-4

After taking game one by 11 runs, the Spinners went into the second game of the doubleheader looking for similar fortunes. They were able to find the victory, but not as easily - defeating the ValleyCats by a final of 6-4.

Lowell picked right up where it left off at the end of game one scoring their first run of game two in the first inning when Alex Erro doubled home Luke Bandy who led the game off with a triple.

After Tri-City got a run back in the bottom of the third, the Spinners reclaimed the lead in the top of the fourth inning - storming back to the tune of four runs. The first two runs came when Jecorrah Arnold doubled home Antoni Flores and Jonathan Diaz. The next two came when Kervin Suarez knocked home Xavier Legrant on a misplay by Zach Biermann.

Suarez eventually would score the fifth run for the Spinners on a wild pitch - increasing their lead to 5-1. In the top of the sixth inning, Bandy knocked in one more on an RBI groundout.

The ValleyCats would score three more runs, but would fall 6-4 in game two.

Lowell is back home on Saturday night for NASCAR Night: a night that features an appearance by driver David Ragan. The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will also receive a free Oyo car, presented by Oyo Sports.

The Lowell Spinners, proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox, offer Season Ticket Packages, Mini-Plans, Group Sales, and Single Game Tickets.

For more information, please visit: http://www.milb.com/lowell or call (978) 805-5124 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from July 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.