Weather Update - Friday, May 28

Like everyone else with tickets for tonight's game we are monitoring the forecast and will continue to do so as game time gets closer. But here is where we stand as of 1:30 PM.

Because of the likelihood of steady rain later in the evening, fireworks for Friday night have been cancelled. They will be rescheduled for a date later in the season. Our next fireworks show is scheduled for Friday, June 25th.

If tonight's game IS NOT PLAYED, you have up to one calendar year to exchange your seats for any game - based on availability.

If tonight's game IS PLAYED, all fans with tickets for this evening's game will be able to exchange their seats for any game through the end of June (Excluding June 25th & June 26th)

Please check back throughout the day as we will continue to update this page as the weather continues to develop.

