Hot Rods Game Notes

May 28, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







On Thursday... Bowling Green dropped the third game of a six game series against Asheville. The Hot Rods offense walked nine times, falling just one short of their season-high. The batters also struck out 10 times, marking the 15th game they have recorded double-digit strikeouts this season. The Hot Rods have yet to lose a series this season and now have to win the next three games to tie the series.

About Asheville... The Tourists used another two home runs to boost their offense on Thursday. The long balls have come often in the past four games for Asheville and have now hit 14 homers over that span. The three wins in this series for the Tourists have lifted them over .500 on the season and they now sit just 0.5 games behind Bowling Green for the High-A East South Division lead.

Going Streaking... Ruben Cardenas has shown his consistency this season. He has increased his on-base streak to 18 games. Meanwhile, he has also mounted an eight-game hitting streak. He is 9-32 (.281) over the last eight games. Cardenas has reached base in every game he has played for the Hot Rods this season. This includes three games where he has not recorded a hit but walked once in each game.

Thursday's Notes... Cardenas extended his on-base streak to 18 games... He has reached base in every game he has played for Bowling Green this season... Cardenas also extended his hitting streak to eight games... Witherspoon collected his team-leading 18th RBI this season... Aranda had his sixth multi-hit game this season... He was the only Hot Rod to have multiple hits... Qsar walked three times, tying his season-high... Bowling Green walked nine times, falling one short of their season-high... The Hot Rods lineup had double-digit strikeouts for the 15th time this season... BG is 4-3 this in their road grey uniforms... This is the third-straight loss for Bowling Green... It sets a new season high... Bowling Green has not lost a series this season and now must win the next three to tie the series...

Now pitching: Peyton Battenfield... Now a week removed from High-A East Pitcher of the Week, Battenfield continues to mow down hitters. He has made three starts and four total appearances this season, tossing 16.1 innings, while striking out 29. He has held opponents to a .125 batting average and has yet to give up a run. During his last outing in Rome, he went a season-high 4.1 innings. During this start surrendered the most hits during his outings this season with three and tied his season-high with two walks. Battenfield has allowed a total of seven hits and five walks while fanning 29 batters through his four outing this year.

