Rome's Comeback Win, 4-3, Spoils Groom's Stellar Start

Rome, Ga. - Down, 3-1, heading into the eighth inning, the Braves scored two runs that frame and won, 4-3, on a walk-off by Brett Langhorne in the tenth inning over Greenville Friday night at State Mutual Stadium.

With a runner placed on second base to begin the top of the tenth, Beau Phillip singled to put runners on the corners. After a defensive indifference, Langhorne stroked a line-drive RBI single to center field for the win.

The Drive failed to score in their half of the tenth inning.

Jay Groome started for Greenville and pitched his best game of the year. The left-hander hurled 5.0 innings of one run ball on one hit and no walks with four strikeouts. Jake Wallace took the loss after surrendering the unearned run in the tenth. Yorin Pantoja was charged with a blown save. He allowed two runs in the pivotal eighth inning. Before the eighth inning, Greenville pitchers held the Braves to just four hits.

Drive hitters combined for six hits, with no one reaching multi-hit status. Esplin notched a hit, RBI and two walks. Cam Cannon and Tyler Dearden both knocked in runs.

For the third-straight day, Greenville sped out to a lead. Cole Brannen doubled to begin the top of the third. He then advanced to third on a wild pitch with Cannon at the dish, who proceeded to plate Brannen on an RBI groundout. The Drive led, 1-0.

The away team added to its lead in the fourth inning. Kole Cottam and Dearden smashed back-to-back doubles to plate a run. The run came home on Dearden's RBI double to give Greenville a 2-0 advantage.

Rome, however, cut into the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jesse Franklin led off the inning and was hit-by-pitch and then stole second base. He then advanced to third on a wild pitch. The second batter of the frame, Beau Phillip, hit a sac fly to plate Franklin.

Greenville got the run back in the top of the seventh inning to push the score to 3-1. With two outs, Cannon was hit-by-pitch. Koss singled to put runners on first and second. A batter later, Esplin grounded an RBI single to right, plating Cannon.

The Braves tied the game at 3-3 in the eighth inning on a Cody Milligan RBI double and a wild pitch.

Game five is set for 6:00 pm Saturday night. The Drive are scheduled to send right-hander Brian Van Belle while Rome will throw left-hander Mitch Stallings.

