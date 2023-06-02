Wears Like Iron

The Lancaster Barnstormers run to their third Atlantic League crown began with the Lebanon Ironmasters in 2022.

Can they use the alter ego to repeat in 2023?

Playing as the Ironmasters on Lebanon County Weekend, the club opened a three-game series with a 7-6 victory over the Long Island Ducks Friday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The win kept "Lebanon" undefeated in four games donning the orange and gray.

Andretty Cordero and Kelly Dugan drove home first inning runs for the Ironmasters, but the lead was quickly erased in the top of the second. Joe DeCarlo plated Sam Travis with a long sacrifice fly to left field, and Tzu-Wei Lin followed with a two-run homer onto the right field deck as Long Island grabbed a 3-2 lead.

A bad pickoff throw from Stephen Woods, Jr. (4-1) allowed Lebanon County resident Joseph Carpenter to stride home with the tying run in the second. In the fourth, Trayvon Robinson doubled and scored on a Chris Proctor single to give Lebanon a lead it never lost. Carpenter followed with a two-run homer for a 6-3 lead.

Cordero slugged his fifth homer of the year to open the fifth to end the Lancaster scoring despite five hits over the rest of the game.

Brent Teller (2-1) came within one out of a quality start, but a walk to Brian Goodwin, Teller's first of the night, kept the sixth alive for the Ducks. DeCarlo took advantage of the opportunity, cranking a three-run homer to left to cut the deficit to one.

The Lebanon bullpen trio of Brandyn Sittinger, Mike Adams and Andrew Lee did not allow a runner beyond first base over the final three innings to nail down the win. Lee earned his third save.

Lebanon and Long Island meet again on Saturday at 6:30 with fireworks to follow the game. Jared Lakind (2-2) will take the hill for the Ironmasters against fellow lefty Ian Clarkin (1-1). Fans may follow the game on Froggy 101.3 or FloBaseball, beginning at 6:30.

NOTES: The club has won three straight one-run games after dropping its first nine...Lee was the first Barnstormer to be charged with a ball on a pitch clock violation...It cost him a two-out walk to pinch hitter Mike Wilson in the top of the ninth...Right-handed batters are 2-for-36 off Lee...Proctor picked up his seventh tying or lead RBI of the season...Robinson had his first three-hit game of the season; Cordero had his second with three or more...The club tied its season high with 14 hits.

