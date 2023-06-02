Revs Plaster Ducks, Seizing First Place All to Themselves

(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution blasted six home runs, two apiece by Alejandro Rivero and Richard Urena, plastering the Long Island Ducks, 18-3 in Thursday's series finale at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The Revs (18-13) used a 10-run third inning to build a 12-0 lead, cruising to a fifth consecutive win and a series sweep while seizing sole possession of first place in the Atlantic League's North Division.

York jumped ahead with a multi-run first inning for the third time in as many games in the series as Rivero crushed a two-run homer to left with two outs in the first.

The Revs exploded for 10 runs in the third, matching the biggest third inning in franchise history and tying their third-largest output in a single frame all-time, two runs shy of the record mark. It all started with a one-out walk to Jacob Rhinesmith, setting up Rivero who launched his second two-run homer in as many at-bats on a towering drive to right field, making it a 4-0 game on his fifth career multi-homer performance. Richard Urena followed by hammering the next pitch out to right as the duo went back-to-back. The onslaught continued as Drew Mendoza singled to right and Trey Martin doubled down the left field line. Alexis Pantoja drilled an RBI single off the right field wall and Ryan January drove an RBI double to the gap in left center. Ducks starter Joe Iorio proceeded to hit Revs leadoff man Trent Giambrone with the next pitch loading the bases, and the Revs proceeded to boatrace Iorio as Tomo Otosaka ripped a two-run single into right, chasing the righty after 2.1 ineffective frames. Iorio (2-4) was ultimately charged with 11 runs (all earned) as Rhinesmith greeted reliever James Varela with a three-run homer to deep right center, as the Revs' lead erupted to 12-0.

York was far from finished, scoring two more in the sixth on a Martin single to left and a deep sac fly to right by Pantoja.

The Revs plated three more in the eighth as Mendoza (4-for-6) nailed an opposite field line drive homer to left, his second long ball in as many nights, and Giambrone landed an RBI bloop single along the right field line. Otosaka added a run-scoring fielder's choice grounder.

York's final tally came in the ninth when Urena launched his second homer of the night, a solo shot to right, the Revs' sixth of the game. It was Urena's second career multi-homer performance (6/15/21 with Triple-A Buffalo, at Rochester) and marked the eighth time in Revs history that two players have hit multiple home runs in the same game.

Every York starter had at least one hit with seven of the nine tallying more than one knock. Mendoza's four-hit game is the Revs' second in as many nights as Rhinesmith went 4-for-5 in Wednesday's victory. Mendoza is now 13-for-28 with seven extra-base hits on a six-game hitting streak.

All nine Revs starters also had at least one RBI with five posting multiples, led by Rivero's four runs batted in and three apiece from Otosaka and Rhinesmith.

Every Revs position player also scored at least one run as seven of the nine crossed the plate more than once. Rivero and Mendoza each scored three times to lead the way.

Revs starter Nick Raquet (4-2) earned the win, tying a career-high with eight innings for the second time in three starts. The lefty set down 13 of his first 15 and retired nine of his final 10 batters, allowing only an RBI single by Tzu-Wei Lin in the fifth and a two-run homer to left by Adeiny Hechavarria in the sixth. His season-high three earned runs allowed pushed his ERA to 1.96 through seven starts. Raquet walked none and allowed just six hits while striking out three.

J.P. Woodward finished the successful bloodbath with a scoreless ninth.

Notes: The season-high 18 runs came on 18 hits. It is the 16th time in Revs history scoring at least 18 runs in a game. It is their highest run total ever posted in a game at Long Island. The 10-run third marked the sixth time they've scored double digits in a single inning in franchise history, having last done so in a 10-run third on 5/26/22 at Staten Island. York's six home runs are two shy of the franchise's single-game record and one shy of their record in a road game; it is tied for the third-highest single-game total in club history and marks the sixth time they've belted at least six in one game. The Revs are the first team in the Atlantic League to hit six home runs in a game this season while the 18 runs tie the most scored by any team in a game this year (avenging an 18-3 loss at Long Island exactly two weeks earlier). The nine extra-base hits are one shy of the league's highest total for a single game this season. York's five-game winning streak ties a season-high. The five-game road streak is tied for third-longest in club history and is the seventh time they've won at least five straight on the road. The Revs have also won eight of their last nine overall. York concludes a 6-1 road trip, tying their second-best two-stop road trip in terms of winning percentage (minimum six games) in franchise history; they also had a 6-1 trip in 2019, a mark that sits behind only a 7-0 jaunt in 2019. The sweep is the Revs' second of the year and their first on the road since September 2021 at Lancaster. It is their first sweep of the Ducks since August 2021 in Central Islip and their third all-time at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. At 18-13, it is the Revs' best record through 31 games since the 2014 season. The Revs have led their opponents at the conclusion of each of the last 28 consecutive innings of play. York concludes a stretch of 13 out of 16 on the road and returns home Friday at 6:30 p.m. to open a six-game homestand as 12 of the next 15 will be played at WellSpan Park. Friday's opener vs Frederick Baseball Club has righty Carlos Espinal (1-0, 1.69) facing Elih Villanueva (1-2, 5.87) with promotions including Freebie Friday, Relay for Life, Boomer's Book Club Night, and WellSpan Wellness Weekend: Stronger than Cancer. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

