Stephen Woods Jr. Named ALPB Co-Pitcher of the Month for April/May

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs (ALPB) today announced that Long Island Ducks right-handed pitcher Stephen Woods Jr. has been named the Co-Pitcher of the Month for April/May. He shares the honor with Southern Maryland Blue Crabs left-handed pitcher Mitch Lambson.

"It's an absolute honor to be named Pitcher of the Month," said Woods Jr. "Becoming a starter again and doing it for my hometown team with all of my family and friends supporting me is really special."

Woods Jr. has made six starts this season, tied for the second-most in the Atlantic League. He has accrued a 4-0 record with a 3.03 ERA, tying him for third in the league in wins and ranking him seventh in ERA. The righty has struck out 31 batters thus far, tied for eighth-most in the league, and has held opponents to a .227 batting average which is tied for the ninth-lowest in the ALPB. He has given up just 11 runs on 27 hits and 12 walks. The Huntington native won his Ducks debut on April 30 in High Point with five scoreless innings and has won each of his past three starts going back to May 16.

The 27-year-old is in his first season with the Ducks and sixth in professional baseball. He spent the past two seasons in the Kansas City Royals organization, reaching as high as Triple-A Omaha. Prior to his time in the Royals system, the righty pitched with the Charlotte Stone Crabs (A+, Rays) of the Florida State League in 2019. He began his career by spending two seasons in the San Francisco Giants organization (2016-17), earning MiLB.com Organization All-Star honors in 2017. Prior to the 2023 season, he represented Team Italy at the World Baseball Classic.

"Congratulations to Stephen on this well-deserved honor," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "It is exciting to see a Long Island native earn this recognition while pitching for his hometown team, and we are proud of him for the work he has done on the mound thus far."

