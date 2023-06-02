First Place Revs Club Frederick for Sixth Straight Victory

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution offense stayed hot putting up another double digit run total, as the first place Revs outpaced Frederick Baseball Club, 10-4 in the first ever meeting between the two teams on Friday night at WellSpan Park. The Revs (19-13) have now won six straight, maintaining a half game lead over Southern Maryland for first place and increasing their lead to two games over Long Island.

Frederick started the scoring as Jimmy Paredes hit a two-run homer to right-center field making it 2-0 Club in the top of the first.

The Revs weren't behind for long as Trent Giambrone led off the bottom half with a walk, and Tomo Otosaka was hit by a pitch in the foot making it first and second for Jacob Rhinesmith who smoked an RBI double down the right field line into the corner plating Giambrone as the Revs answered right away. Alejandro Rivero walked to load the bases and Richard Urena rolled one to shortstop, plating a run to tie the game at 2-2. Nellie Rodriguez sliced one down the right field line, barely keeping it fair for an RBI double. Urena was thrown out at home trying to score a second run but the Revs led 3-2. Drew Mendoza stayed hot, looping a single to right center while breaking his bat for a seven-game hitting streak as Rodriguez scored to make it 4-2 Revs after one.

Frederick loaded the bases with no outs in the second, but Revs starter Carlos Espinal allowed just one run on a double play grounder.

Baseball Club tied the game at 4-4 on an RBI single to center by Jose Marmolejos in the third.

York responded in the bottom of the third as Trey Martin singled in a run, another scored on a defensive error, and a third crossed on a sac fly from Giambrone as the Revs surged ahead, 7-4 and never looked back.

Armed with the lead, Espinal faced the minimum over his next three innings to maintain the advantage. Espinal (2-0) picked up the win, tossing six innings while giving up four runs on nine hits. He walked only one and struck out five.

The Revs scored two more in the bottom of the sixth as Giambrone launched his sixth homer of the year to deep left center and Rivero earned his 24th RBI on a slow roller to third that he legged out for an infield hit scoring Otosaka.

York tacked on one more in the eighth as Rodriguez singled sharply to right field, scoring Rhinesmith who walked to lead off the inning.

The Revs got scoreless relief appearances from Andrew Gross, Tasker Strobel, and Victor Capellan to close it out.

Frederick starter Elih Villanueva (1-3) took the loss, giving up nine runs (seven earned) in his 5.2 innings.

Notes: York's six-game winning streak is the Revs' longest since a record-tying eight-game streak during the second half of the 2019 season. York has led at the conclusion of 37 consecutive innings. The Revs plated multiple runs in the first inning for the fourth consecutive game, having outscored the opposition 11-3 in the first inning in those four games and 21-8 for the season. York has scored at least seven runs with at least 10 hits in five consecutive games. The Revs have also won nine of their last 10 overall, having outscored opponents 74-40, going from a negative-32 run differential to a plus-two for the season. York righty Jorge Martinez (2-2, 6.82) faces Max Povse (0-2, 7.82) in the middle game of the series on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Promotions include Faith Fest presented by Children's Aid Society, Inside-the-Park Fireworks, York County Literacy Council's Buck-A-Book Night, and WellSpan Wellness Weekend: Stronger than Cancer. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

