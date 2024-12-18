Wave Take on Rival Baltimore at Home Friday Night; Dallas on the Road Saturday Night

After winning the first two games of the season in dramatic fashion, the 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave set their sights to the first home and away set of the season; first Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena against the rival Baltimore Blast and then Saturday night in Dallas against the Sidekicks.

"Whenever you're having success as far as results go, the atmosphere and vibe on the training field is good and positive," said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "The guys are upbeat, excited and ready for Baltimore to come in."

Milwaukee and Baltimore have been at each other for almost 30 years now and no matter the situation each two teams always turn up the intensity when they play each other.

"It'll be a battle of two undefeated teams and it's the Blast," exclaimed Oliviero. "If you look at the rivaled history over the past few decades they are no question our biggest rival. They've got some great veterans that have won championships like Jonathon Melo, Juan Perria, Mike Diesel, and Jamie Thomas. There is a lot of experience on that team and it's a team that knows who to get the job done."

After the game Friday, the team will head to the airport and make their way to Texas to face theSidekicks Saturday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

"On the one hand you've got to put your best foot forward and go for it on Friday against Baltimore

in front of the home crowd." added Oliviero. "It's a quick turnaround but we're blessed with a lot of depth this year and we will make changes to Saturday's line up and bring fresh legs to Dallas; until then our eyes are on the Blast."

Milwaukee Wave vs Baltimore Blast. Friday, December 20 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

First Kick is scheduled for 6:35pm and will feature a First Responders Halftime game as the MilwaukeePolice Department take on the Milwaukee Fire Department in the ultimate soccer showdown.

Tickets are on sale now at MilwaukeeWave.com or at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Box office one hour prior to first kick.

Milwaukee Wave at Dallas Sidekicks. Saturday, December 21, 7:00pm.

Watch the game LIVE! and for FREE! via MASLtv on YouTube.

