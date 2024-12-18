San Diego Sockers Match Preview v Tacoma

December 18, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







The San Diego Sockers (1-1-0, 2 points), presented by Kaiser Permanente, play rival Tacoma (1-0-1, 4 points) for the second time in the young MASL season and the first-ever meeting at the brand-new Frontwave Arena. Tacoma has started strong this season with a win over San Diego and losing in a shootout to the defending champion Chihuahua Savage. The Sockers found some of their offensive firepower on Saturday in their 6-5 overtime victory over UCFC. Luiz Morales, who was acquired from the Texas Outlaws, has been the Sockers offensive star with five goals and one assist in two games, including the game-winner on Saturday. The defense is a work in progress, as key pieces have missed time including Mitchell Cardenas who should return Friday, and Cesar Cerda who missed last Saturday's match and is expected to be out vs. Tacoma.

KEY PLAYERS

San Diego Sockers:

Keko Gontán: The Spanish international joined the team prior to the season after being discovered at a team offseason kickaround. In addition to being a formidable presence, he brings a wealth of experience and skill to the squad.

Boris Pardo: A three-time MASL Goalkeeper of the Year, Pardo's shot-stopping skills and commanding presence in goal will be vital for a Sockers win. He will have to continue to forge his backline into what is expected from the unit throughout the season.

Gabriel Costa: Costa is known for his exceptional offensive skills, including his ability to score and create opportunities for his teammates. His agility, quick decision-making, and precise ball control make him a formidable player on the field.

Tacoma Stars:

Nick Perera: The reigning MASL MVP, Perera, who leads the team in scoring, is the focal point of Tacoma's offense with his ability to score and assist.

Chris Toth: One of the top goalkeepers in MASL history, Toth's experience and shot-stopping ability are key to Tacoma's defense.

Michael Ramos: A versatile player who contributes both offensively and defensively, Ramos' all-around game is important for the Stars. He has one assist in two games thus far.

TEAM STRATEGIES

San Diego Sockers:

Offensive Strategy: The Sockers will rely on their high-scoring players like Morales, Morgan, Gabriel Costa, and Charlie Gonzalez to break down Tacoma's defense. Quick transitions and exploiting set-piece opportunities will be crucial. The power-play has not has a chance in the first two games.

Defensive Strategy: With Pardo in goal, the Sockers will focus on maintaining a solid defensive structure to counter Tacoma's potent attack without Cesar Cerda (upper body injury). Shutting down Perera will be a top priority. The penalty killing unit is working at an 80% rate (4 of 5).

Tacoma Stars:

Offensive Strategy: Led by Perera, the Stars will aim to control possession and create scoring opportunities through their dynamic forward line. Utilizing Perera's playmaking abilities will be key.

Defensive Strategy: Toth's goalkeeping will be central to Tacoma's defensive efforts. The Stars must stay organized and limit the Sockers' chances, especially from set pieces.

RECENT FORM

San Diego Sockers: The Sockers are coming off a narrow 6-5 overtime victory against Utica City FC last Saturday, after an opening day 5-4 loss to the Stars on the road.

Tacoma Stars: The Stars started their season with a hard-fought 5-4 win over the Sockers, before dropping a 4-3 shootout contest to defending champion Chihuahua last Sunday in Tacoma.

THEY SAID WHAT?

Phil Salvagio, Sockers Head Coach On The OT WIn vs UCFC & Frontwave Arena Opening

"It was a tough, but good win. You could not write a story of overtime and how it played out. But, the referees did a good job at the end of the day. We thank everybody who supported us tonight at our new arena. We appreciate our fans for helping us make this dream come true."

Luiz Morales, Sockers Forward On Scoring Goals And Playing At Home

"I am excited to be alongside these players and playing in this new building with these great fans. I am now very excited for every home game."

THREE DOT NOTES...

The crowd of 4,508 was the largest ever to watch a sporting event at Frontwave Arena in its short history, including the USA v Mexico soccer and the San Diego Clippers G League...The season-opening loss was the first since 1/29/21 at Kansas City...Sockers signed forward Omar Lahbiki to the team with a one-year contract on December 10...During the off-season. the Sockers acquired M Sebastian Mendez and F Luiz Morales from Texas...Returning to San Diego are F Taylor Bond (UCFC), M Travis Pittman (Free Agent), and D Ben Ramin (Milwaukee)...Other free agent signings include Spanish international M/F Keko Gontán and D Eli Zamora...Brandon Escoto is away from the team due to immigration issues...The Sockers 2 returned to MASL 2 action last weekend with a 9-7 loss to the Chihuahua Savage 2...The Sockers 2 will host the Wichita Wings on Friday, 2:30pm at Frontwave Arena...The team trained at Frontwave Arena during the week in preparation...Sockers Alumni Night will be on Sunday, January 5.

PREVIOUS MEETING SUMMARY

December 7, 2024 - The San Diego Sockers faced a tough battle against the Tacoma Stars on December 7, 2024 at the accesso ShoWare Center, ultimately falling 5-4 in a thrilling season opener.Tacoma took an early lead with a shorthanded goal by Adrian Correa and a strike from Moises Gonzalez, making it 2-0 by the end of the first quarter. Luiz Morales put the Sockers on the board late in the first, but the Stars maintained their lead into halftime. The third quarter saw Nick Perera extend Tacoma's lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal. San Diego's Tavoy Morgan responded in the fourth quarter, narrowing the gap to 3-2. The final quarter was action-packed, with both teams trading goals. Kyle Rivers and Stefan Mijatovic scored for Tacoma, while Morales and Felipe Gonzalez found the net for San Diego. Despite a late offensive surge and 27 saves from Tacoma's goalkeeper Chris Toth, the Sockers couldn't find the equalizer.

2023/24 TEAM REVIEW

SAN DIEGO SOCKERS:

2023/24 Season Review

The San Diego Sockers had a strong 2023/24 season, finishing with an impressive record of 18 wins, 5 losses, and 1 overtime loss, securing 52 points and clinching the Western Division regular season title. This performance highlighted their dominance in the league, continuing their legacy as one of the most successful teams in indoor soccer history.

TACOMA STARS:

The Tacoma Stars had an impressive 2023/24 Major Arena Soccer League season, finishing with a strong record of 16 wins and 6 losses, including a 4-2 showing in overtime games. This performance earned them 46 points and a third-place finish in the MASL's Western Conference. Despite their strong regular season, the Stars faced a tough challenge in the playoffs. They were eliminated in the quarterfinals, ending their postseason run.

SOCKERS LAST TIME OUT // vs UTICA CITY, 6-5 OT WIN, DEC 14, 2024

The San Diego Sockers edged out Utica City FC in a thrilling 6-5 overtime victory on December 14 at Frontwave Arena, in front of a crowd of 4,5081. Newcomer Luiz Morales was the star of the night, scoring a hat trick, including the game-winning goal in overtime1. The Sockers took the lead early with Morales scoring the first-ever goal at Frontwave Arena, but Utica City's Kelvin Oliveira quickly equalized and went on to score a hat trick of his own. The game saw back-and-forth action, with both teams trading goals. Veteran Kraig Chiles and Luis "Peewee" Ortega added to the Sockers' tally, while Gordy Gurson and Ronaldinho Diniz contributed for Utica City. In overtime, Utica City thought they had won with a breakaway goal, but it was overturned after video review. Moments later, Morales clinched the victory for the Sockers with a precise shot into the far right post.

STARS LAST TIME OUT // vs CHIHUAHUA, 4-3 (5-4) SOL LOSS, DEC, 15, 2024

The Tacoma Stars faced off against the reigning MASL champions, Chihuahua Savage, on December 15, 2024, at the accesso ShoWare Center. It was a tightly contested match that ended in a dramatic 5-4 shootout victory for Chihuahua after a 3-3 tie in regulation. Nick Perera was a standout for the Stars, scoring twice to keep Tacoma in the game.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.