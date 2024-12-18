Harrisburg Heat Kickoff 2024-25 Home Schedule with Two Games this Weekend

December 18, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

It's finally here - Home Opening Weekend for your Harrisburg Heat! The action kicks off this Saturday, and tickets are still available. Don't miss the excitement of live indoor soccer, plus FREE autograph sessions with the team after both Saturday and Sunday's games!

The Heat return to the turf with plenty of firepower, including last year's top scorers Dominic Francis, Roshawn Panton, and Malcolm Harris. Key offseason additions like defenders Adriano Dos Santos and Jake Dengler and forward Mike Da Silva strengthen the squad. Fans will also be thrilled to see Hugo Silva, a former MASL All-Star goalkeeper, back on the field after a long visa approval process.

This weekend features two exciting matchups. On Saturday, the Heat take on Utica City FC for their first meeting of the season. Utica's Kelvin Oliveira has been on fire with six goals in two games, but the Heat are ready to bring the energy at home. Sunday's game sees the Heat face off against their rivals, the Baltimore Blast, in a rematch of last weekend's close 8-6 battle in Baltimore. The Heat will also be sporting their special Ugly Christmas Jerseys on Sunday!

Adding to the excitement, we'll have special guest announcers for Home Opening Weekend! On Saturday, renowned college broadcaster Dave McHugh will call the action, while on Sunday, Joel D. Smith, local news anchor and longtime Heat fan, will take over. Don't worry-legendary announcer John Wilsbach will be back in January.

And don't forget to participate in our Ugly Sweater Game-Worn Jersey Auction! Bidding opens Thursday on Live Source and closes during Sunday's game. Jerseys can be picked up after the game or shipped for a fee.

Make this Home Opening Weekend one to remember - grab your tickets now, bring your energy, and cheer on the Heat!

