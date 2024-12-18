Hugo Silva Eligible to Play in Harrisburg

December 18, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - The Harrisburg Heat are thrilled to announce that standout goalkeeper Hugo Silva has been approved for his visa and will return to action this Saturday. Silva, a 6'2", 218-pound goalkeeper from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, brings a wealth of experience and skill back to the Heat after a successful run with the Florida Tropics.

Silva, born July 12, 1989, is no stranger to Harrisburg fans, having previously played for the Heat during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. As a rookie, Silva made an immediate impact, finishing with a 5.55 goals-against average, ranking fifth-best in the MASL that year, and helping propel the team to the playoffs. His career numbers speak to his consistency and elite talent, with 61 starts, a 22-33 record, a .684 save percentage, and a 6.29 GAA.

Silva is not only a defensive force but also known for his offensive contributions, scoring three goals and adding 13 assists throughout his MASL career. During his time with the Florida Tropics, he earned MVP honors for the 2018-19 season, delivering a career-high 291 saves and a .652 save percentage.

The Heat are excited to have Silva's leadership, skill, and experience on their side as they head into the upcoming season. Fans can look forward to his return this Saturday, where he will be dressed and ready to make his highly anticipated appearance.

For tickets to this weekends home opening games on Saturday vs Utica City FC and Sunday vs Baltimore Blast or more information about the Harrisburg Heat, visit www.harrisburgheat.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.