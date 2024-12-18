Stars Set to be Tested in Southern California

December 18, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars (1-0-1) will travel to southern California this week for back-to-back games beginning tomorrow at Toyota Arena against the Empire Strykers (0-2-0) and concluding on Friday at Frontwave Arena with a battle against the San Diego Sockers (1-1-0).

Thursday's game will be the first of five this season against the Strykers, a team the Stars have had great success against recently. Tacoma has won the last six meetings against Empire and the last six alone at Toyota Arena. Overall, the Stars are 19-14-1 against the Strykers.

Empire, under the guidance of first-year head coach Onua Obasi, will look to turn around their 0-2-0 start on the power of 2023-24 co-Golden Boot winner Marco Fabián and his three-goal start. While Fabián and crew have proven their ability to score goals, Empire's defense and goalkeeping has the Strykers at a -10 goal differential after just two games.

Obasi has rotated between three keepers in games and will be without the services of one of his netminders as Brian Orozco serves a one-game suspension following three penalties in Empire's 9-6 loss against Utica.

The Stars have been more balanced and played strong, defensive games in a win over San Diego and shootout loss to Chihuahua to start the season at home. Chris Toth has been spectacular in goal for Tacoma, stopping 46 shots combined and winning the Week 2 Goalkeeper of the Week award.

San Diego, a team which has lost to Tacoma and survived an overtime contest against Utica, have not shown the dominance they perennially are known for to begin 2024-25. Arguably one of the best goalkeepers in the history of the league, Boris Pardo, has just 17 saves against 10 goals allowed to begin the campaign.

Pardo, who doesn't typically face a lot of shots thanks to the strong defense in front of him, is fifth in the league with his 5.01 goals-against average and ninth with a .654 save percentage. Comparably, Toth is third with a 3.23 goals-against average and leads the league with an .868 save percentage.

This will be Tacoma's first trip to Frontwave Arena following a horrific record against the Sockers at Pechanga Arena San Diego. For certain, this week will be a challenge for Tacoma.

Stars General Manager Nick Perera said, "This week is an enormous test for our group going into two incredibly difficult places to play, Thursday against a hungry Empire Strykers and the next day against a rested San Diego Sockers team. It's our first road trip of the season and the last of the calendar year, so we have a lot of buzz about these two matches."

Perera, also the top scorer for Tacoma, is chasing MASL history this week on the road. His next assist will make him the all-time league leader with 226 assists, passing Leo Gibson with whom he is currently tied.

The Stars return home after the New Year on January 10 at 7:05 pm for a re-match against the San Diego Sockers. Tickets are on sale now at www.tacomastars.showare.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.