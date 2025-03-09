Wave Struggle against Ambush Sunday

March 9, 2025

Milwaukee Wave defender Mario Alvarez vs. the St. Louis Ambush

St Charles, MO - With an opportunity to gain some ground in the standing's and clinch a playoff spot, the Milwaukee Wave struggled Sunday afternoon, losing to the St. Louis Ambush 13-6 at the family arena in St. Charles, Missouri.

St Louis would jump out to an early 5-0 advantage with goals spread out throughout the first half. It wasn't until a Breno Oliviera strike that deflected off a St. Louis defender that would beat Ambush goalkeeper Pollo Cortes in the upper left corner. St Louis would start the second half the same way they started the first with 2 quick goals increasing their advantage to 7-1.

Momentum would hopefully sway in favor of the Wave with goals from Kyle Crain and Ian Bennett, but the short lived rally would be erased with 3 straight goals from the Ambush, giving the Ambush the 10-3 advantage.

Milwaukee would pull goalie Willie Bananhene in favor of the 6th attacker conceding multiple goals, but adding 3 of their own through the likes of Breno Oliviera, Derek Huffman, and Javier Steinwascher, ultimately losing to the Ambush 13-6.

Reflecting on today's result, Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero had this to say.

"Overall I thought the performance was poor, we didn't match their work rate, and defensively we were poor, and offensively, we didn't execute. We found ourselves in a hole early that we couldn't get out of and we couldn't keep it close. We chased the whole game, and they consistently hurt us."

When talking about the Ambush and their effort today Oliviero stated, "You have to give a lot of credit to the Ambush though, their backs are against the wall right now, and they are fighting to get into a playoff position."

The team will now turn their attention to the highly anticipated battle Friday night, when they will visit the Kansas City Comets at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The last time these two teams met, saw the Wave take care of business with a 13-3 victory at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The team will look to bounce back and clinch a playoff spot. Needless to say, Coach Oliviero will have the team prepared for a very important matchup.

The Wave is back in action in Milwaukee Friday, March 21 at 6:35pm for the Ola de Milwaukee game celebrating Hispanic Heritage.

