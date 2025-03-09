St. Louis Ambush Observe Daylight Scoring Time

March 9, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release









St. Louis Ambush defender Raphael Araujo watches a shot against the Milwaukee Wave

(St. Louis Ambush, Credit: Scott Neer) St. Louis Ambush defender Raphael Araujo watches a shot against the Milwaukee Wave(St. Louis Ambush, Credit: Scott Neer)

*St. Charles, Missouri - On the first day of daylight savings time, the St. Louis Ambush defeated the Milwaukee Wave 13-6 Sunday afternoon at The Family Arena. The win improved the Ambush 7-11-1 on the season, while Milwaukee dropped to 11-6-2.

St. Louis took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter Mohamed Ndiaye started things off, assisted by Triston Austin, who then assisted Raphael Araujo on the second tally of the contest. With 47 seconds remaining in the period, Louie Perez scored with an assist going to Duduca Carvalho.

In the sixth minute of the second quarter, Milwaukee goalkeeper William Banahene was called for a handball, giving the Ambush a shootout. With Banahene in the penalty box, Wave backup keeper Augie Rey came in cold and stopped James Thomas' shot. The Ambush were still on a power play and they made good on the opportunity when Thomas ended up scoring, assisted by Carvalho to make it a 4-0 game. In the ninth minute, Dylan Hundelt took a pass along the boards from Riley Urie, made a short run, and put the ball out of reach of Banahene to increase the lead to 5-0. Milwaukee spoiled the shutout with 14.7 seconds remaining when Breno Oliveira put a shot over the head of Ambush goalkeeper Pollo Cortes, making the score 5-1 at halftime.

At the start of the third quarter, St. Louis replaced Cortes in goal with Paulo Nascimento. The Ambush took a 6-1 lead in the second minute when Ndiaye sent a pass to a charging Hundelt, who promptly put the ball on target. Just over two minutes later on a restart, Lucas Almeida sent a pass to William Eskay, who made it 7-1. In the tenth minute, with Nascimento down after making a save, the loose ball found the foot of Milwaukee's Kyle Crain, who tapped it in to make it a 7-2 contest. The visitors chipped away at the deficit when Ian Bennett made it 7-3. St Louis answered a minute later when Axel Chakounte scored with an assist from Christian Briggs (8-3). With 21 seconds left, Hundelt was able to draw Banahene out of position, then send a wall pass to Raphael Araujo, who increased the Ambush lead to 9-3.

Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, Milwaukee employed the sixth attacker in an effort to generate enough offense to climb back in the game. Araujo scored his second of the duel with a shot from beyond midfield, giving St. Louis a 10-3 lead. The Wave continued to strategically alternate between goalkeeper and sixth attacker as the period rolled on. Scoring also alternated with Oliveira and Derek Huffman scoring for the Wave and Ambush goals coming twice from Robert Williamson and one more for Perez, making it 13-5. In the tenth minute, Araujo was sent to the sin bin for tripping, giving Milwaukee a power play they would make good on when Javier Steinwascher scored for the Wave for a 13-6 score. Possession went back and forth for the remainder of the quarter as the Ambush held on for a huge win.

Next for the Ambush is a road trip to the mini field at the TU Arena when they face the Baltimore Blast next Sunday, March 16 at 2:00 p.m. CDT. That is the first of three consecutive away games before the Ambush return home for the home finale on March 28 at 7:05 p.m. CDT against the Wave.

Single-game and group tickets are now on sale for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.