Heat Fall to Utica City 7-5

March 9, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

The Harrisburg Heat put up a strong fight in a thrilling back-and-forth battle against Utica City FC, ultimately falling 7-5 despite a determined effort.

The Heat came out firing, with Bradley Kerstetter and Dominic Francis scoring in the first quarter to give Harrisburg an early 2-0 lead. Joey Tavernese also earned his 300th career point with an early assist to Kerstetter, marking a major milestone in his MASL career. Even as Utica responded, the Heat continued to press offensively, matching Utica's intensity with 11 shots in the third quarter and reclaiming the lead with three straight goals, including a shootout goal from Francis to go up 5-3.

Utica City managed to capitalize on late-game opportunities, but the Heat never backed down, keeping the pressure on throughout. Francis earned second-star honors with his two-goal performance, while Ozzy Annang and Mike Da-Silva also found the back of the net.

Goalkeeper Hugo Silva and the Heat defense stood strong against 33 shots, making key stops to keep the game close. Despite the final result, Harrisburg showed offensive firepower, resilience, and a relentless work ethic, proving they are more than capable of competing with top teams.

The Heat will look to build on this strong performance when they face Utica City again on March 16th at the Adirondack Bank Center.

