Harrisburg Heat Dominate Baltimore Blast in 9-4 Victory

Sports stats



MASL Harrisburg Heat

Harrisburg Heat Dominate Baltimore Blast in 9-4 Victory

March 9, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Harrisburg Heat News Release


The Harrisburg Heat put on a dominant performance, defeating the Baltimore Blast 9-4 with a strong offensive showing. Seven different players found the net as Harrisburg controlled the game from start to finish.

Malcolm Harris opened the scoring just 1:06 into the first period, followed by Adriano Dos Santos, giving the Heat an early 2-0 lead. Anthony Wright added two more in the second period, and Ozzy Annang extended the lead to 5-0 before Baltimore got on the board with a penalty kick. Baltimore made a push in the third, cutting the lead to 5-3, but Noe Favila responded to keep the Heat in control. Dominic Francis, Mike Da-Silva, and Joey Tavernese each scored in the final quarter to seal the 9-4 win.

1st Star: Mike Da-Silva (1 Goal, 2 Assists)

2nd Star: Dominic Francis (1 Goal, 2 Assists)

3rd Star: Malcolm Harris (1 Goal, 1 Assist)

Despite being outshot 26-17, Harrisburg's efficiency and balanced attack secured the win. The Heat return to action tomorrow at home against Utica City at 5:05 PM.

Check out the Harrisburg Heat Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...

Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 9, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Harrisburg Heat Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central