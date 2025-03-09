Harrisburg Heat Dominate Baltimore Blast in 9-4 Victory

March 9, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat put on a dominant performance, defeating the Baltimore Blast 9-4 with a strong offensive showing. Seven different players found the net as Harrisburg controlled the game from start to finish.

Malcolm Harris opened the scoring just 1:06 into the first period, followed by Adriano Dos Santos, giving the Heat an early 2-0 lead. Anthony Wright added two more in the second period, and Ozzy Annang extended the lead to 5-0 before Baltimore got on the board with a penalty kick. Baltimore made a push in the third, cutting the lead to 5-3, but Noe Favila responded to keep the Heat in control. Dominic Francis, Mike Da-Silva, and Joey Tavernese each scored in the final quarter to seal the 9-4 win.

1st Star: Mike Da-Silva (1 Goal, 2 Assists)

2nd Star: Dominic Francis (1 Goal, 2 Assists)

3rd Star: Malcolm Harris (1 Goal, 1 Assist)

Despite being outshot 26-17, Harrisburg's efficiency and balanced attack secured the win. The Heat return to action tomorrow at home against Utica City at 5:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 9, 2025

Harrisburg Heat Dominate Baltimore Blast in 9-4 Victory - Harrisburg Heat

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.