Injury-Battered Comets Drop 3rd Straight in Loss to Sockers

March 9, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - For the first time in MASL history, the San Diego Sockers (17-3-0) defeated the Kansas City Comets (13-4-2) inside Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Sockers' first-ever away win against the Comets came in a commanding 7-3 result on Sunday evening. The Comets have now lost three straight heading into the final five games of the season.

The Sockers opened the scoring when Leonardo De Oliveira's shot was blocked, but bounced right back to him before finding Kraig Chiles open on the back post. San Diego scored its second when Tavoy Morgan was patient in front of goal on a feed from Charlie Gonzalez.

The Comets got back into the game in the second quarter when Rian Marques converted a shootout for his 21st goal of the year. Just 8 seconds later, San Diego canceled KC's goal when Morgan got his second of the game. Marques had another opportunity to cut into San Diego's two-goal lead, but was unable to score his penalty kick and the Comets were unable to convert the ensuing power play.

The Comets had an opportunity to build some momentum in the third period, but couldn't make it count after killing off a penalty.

After a scoreless third period, the Sockers opened the second-half scoring 4:01 into the fourth when Drew Ruggles found Charlie Gonzalez on a quick restart from the side. Ruggles scored a goal of his own several minutes later, giving San Diego a 5-1 advantage.

The Comets responded by inserting Michael Lenis as a sixth attacker, which immediately yielded a goal from Lucas Sousa as Zach Reget found the midfielder. San Diego quickly shut the door when Kristian Quintana and Kraig Chiles both added scores for the visitors against the sixth attacker, putting them up 7-2.

Reget got on the scoresheet in the final couple of minutes, but it was too little too late. For the first time in franchise history, the Comets lost a multi-game season series against the Sockers, dropping the series 2-1.

The playoff-bound Comets remain in third, but hopes of a top-two seed took a big blow with Sunday's loss. They now trail the Sockers by 7 points with a game in hand.

"Tonight's performance wasn't good enough," Comets coach Stefan Stokic said. "This is probably the first time this year that I feel really disappointed in my guys."

Stokic isn't questioning his team's effort, but noticed his team's quality decline over recent games. While having 10 players listed on the availability report with injuries - six of whom played on Sunday - did not benefit the Comets, Stokic hopes to have some recovery and quality training sessions in the coming days to prepare for another big matchup on Friday.

The Comets will look to bounce back in a much-anticipated rivalry matchup with the Milwaukee Wave on Friday, March 14, at Cable Dahmer Arena. Tickets for Friday's game at Cable Dahmer Arena are available at kccomets.com/tickets. Fans also have the opportunity to take advantage of the Early Bird Special for discounted season tickets for 2025-26 by visiting kccomets.com/seasontickets2526 before March 31.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st - SD Chiles (Oliveira) 4:41; SD Morgan (Gonzalez) 10:48. Penalties - SD Cardenas (bc - unsportsmanlike conduct) 13:56; KC Marques (bc - unsportsmanlike conduct) 13:56.

2nd - KC Marques 6:43 SO; SD Morgan (Gonzalez) 6:51. Penalties - SD Snaer-Williams (bc - holding) 6:48; SD Ruggles (bc - handling) 10:29.

3rd - KC Durdle (Mijatovic) 7:01. Penalties - CUU Lopez (bc - kicking) 0:57; CUU Lopez (yc - major penal penalty) 0:57; KC Pereira (bc - contact above the shoulder/elbow) 11:57; KC Vandegriffe (bc - kicking) 12:55.

4th - SD Gonzalez (Ruggles) 4:01; SD Ruggles (Morgan) 7:56; KC Sousa (Reget) 8:08; SD Quintana (Cerda) 9:21; SD Chiles (Oliveira) 12:11; KC Reget (Malhue) 13:39. Penalties - SD Ramin (yc - dissent) 4:55; SD Athletic Trainer (yc - dissent) 6:49; KC Marques (bc - kicking) 10:13.

Power Play - Comets 0/4, San Diego 1/2

Penalty Minutes - Comets 4, San Diego 13

Fouls - Comets 20, San Diego 20

Shots - Comets 33, San Diego 36

Blocks - Comets 14, San Diego 12

