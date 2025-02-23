Wave Get Socked in San Diego Saturday Night.

San Diego, CA- The Milwaukee Wave entered the brand-new Front Wave Arena Saturday night in San Diego hoping to give the Sockers their first loss at home this season. Already been having dealt a major blow without the likes of Max Ferdinand, Andre Hayne, Tony Walls, and newly acquired player Franck Tayou (More to follow on that story). The Wave relied on up-and-coming talents like Max Ludwig, Troy Morrison, and Kyle Crane to support the cast of regular starters. Unfortunately, a strong effort came up on the losing end as Milwaukee would fall to the Sockers 5-3.

Milwaukee Wave head coach Giuliano Oliviero reflected on tonight's game stating "I thought the effort was fantastic, it is a bit unfortunate, losing tonight, but in the end, it came down to the fact they had a bit more quality than we had, so credit to San Diego for that.

Both teams would be the benefactor of defensive clearances in the first frame as San Diego would strike first at the 7:12 mark, through Luiz Morales, when his shot beat William Banahene low, with a well blasted strike around the wall. Milwaukee would get their opportunity to return the favor when Alex "Saucy" Sanchez, assisted by Ricardo Carvalho, would place his attempt, kissing the near post, on its way in.

The second quarter would begin with a Sockers goal from Tavoy Morgan at 1:37, assisted by Leo De Oliviera. A few moments later, Javi Steinwascher would use the boards to his advantage, and find Ricardo Carvalho, who would return the favor and use the boards himself for a "wallascora" assist to Javi at 5:10 of the second frame.

It would once again however be Luiz Morales, to break the deadlock at 13:12 when a counterattack initiated by Drew Ruggles found Morales to the left, whose well placed shot to the far post beat Banahene for the 3-2 advantage. The Sockers would add one more in the half courtesy of Kraig Chiles, (Ben Ramin) whose shot from just around the top of the arch, beat William Banahene once again to double the Sockers advantage to 4-2 going into the halftime break.

Tavoy Morgan (Charlie Gonzalez) would extend San Diego's lead to 5-2 after a turning effort near the top of the arch would find the top portion of the net at 6:38 of the 3rd.

Alex Sanchez would get one back for the Wave at 8:33, when a ball played in off the boards from Derek Huffman, found Sanchez in the center of the box, whose effort deflected in off Boris Pardo, cutting San Diego's lead to 2 at 5-3.

Milwaukee would have two more opportunities to find a way back, after San Diego was sent to the penalty box for too many men, and a boarding infraction. Coming up short in both opportunities.

Reflecting on the teams special teams performance tonight Oliviero stated "We had two powerplay opportunities and we didn't take advantage of those, we didn't do well on special teams and we didn't capitalize. I think moving forward, we need to work on the special teams aspect and to make sure we get it right for next time. We need to be better on special teams.

Final Score: Milwaukee Wave 3, San Diego Sockers 5

UP NEXT:

Milwaukee Wave at Empire Strykers, Monday, February 24, 1:30pm CT from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

That game will also be available to watch with a Paramount Plus subscription. The replay will be available the next day via MASLtv on YouTube.

The Milwaukee Wave return home Sunday, March 2 at 4:05pm CT to take on the rival Kansas City Comets in the Wave to the Past game. We'll recognize Milwaukee Wave stars from the past, make a very special announcement in regards to Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero PLUS a postgame party with players and alumni at the Ambassador Hotel after the game!

Get tickets and more information at MilwaukeeWave.com.

