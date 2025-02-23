Sockers Are Stellar in 5-3 Win on Star Wars Night

February 23, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







OCEANSIDE, CA - Luiz Morales and Tavoy Morgan had stellar nights with two goals each to lead the San Diego Sockers (13-3-0, 36) to a 5-3 victory over the Milwaukee Wave (9-4-2, 27) before 3,591 at Frontwave Arena on Star Wars night. Boris Pardo earned his ninth win, as the defense only allowed three goals to the potent Wave attack.

San Diego looked crisp on offense to start the match, controlling the tempo and most of the play. The pressure led to a goal but it was overturned upon a Wave challenge. However, minutes later Luiz Morales blistered a direct free-kick from the top of the arc that went through Wave goalkeeper William Banahene at 7:12 to open the scoring for San Diego.

Milwaukee would counter with their own set-piece goal with 40 seconds left in the period to equalize. Ricardo Carvalho gave a short pass to Alex Sanchez, whose shot snuck in at the near post.

Tavoy Morgan put the Sockers up 2-1 with his team-high 18th goal at 1:37 of the second. He collected a Leonardo De Oliveira pass from deep in the corner and turned his defender with a spin move for the shot and goal. The dynamic forward is on a 13-game point streak and has scored five goals in his last four matches. The Wave tied the contest again at 5:10 when Carvalho teamed up with Javier Steinwascher for a walla-scora goal. Morales, who has a six- game point streak, would get his brace with a goal from the left wing at 13:12 off an assist from Cesar Cerda. Moments before the end of the half, Ben Ramin's hustle play just outside the box led to a Kraig Chiles marker for a 4-2 advantage. Chiles took the defected pass and put his shot from the penalty spot into the goal. Chiles now has a point in seven consecutive matches.

The Sockers were Spanish Town, Jamaica dancing again on Morgan's second tally of the game at 6:39 of the third to increase the lead to 5-2. After receiving the Charlie Gonzalez pass, he juggled the ball inside the arc before a splendid finish. With the helper, Gonzalez has a point in 13 of his last 14 contests. Two minutes later, Sanchez brought the Wave within two with his second goal.

The final quarter saw Milwaukee increase its attack with several chances, but San Diego's backline held strong to preserve the 5-3 win.

San Diego travels to Tacoma to meet the Stars at the accesso ShoWare Center on Saturday, March 1, 7:05pm. The Sockers return to Frontwave Arena on Wednesday, March 5, 7:35pm for the next installment of the I-15 SoCal Derby against the Empire Strykers. Individual, group, mini-plan, and $75 Family Four-Pack tickets are available at AXS.com, SDSockers.com, or FrontwaveArena.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.