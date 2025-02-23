Comets Complete Sweep of Harrisburg Heat

February 23, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - For the first time since 2021, the Kansas City Comets (12-1-2) won both legs of a back-to-back series on consecutive days after defeating the Harrisburg Heat (2-13-1) 4-2 on Sunday at Equine Arena at The Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The Comets snapped a streak of 13 times they have failed to win both legs of a back-to-back in consecutive days. They used game management and a second-half shutout to take them across the finish line on Sunday.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Comets finally broke through when Henry Ramirez stole the ball near midfield and got on the end of Christian Anderaos' ball off the boards as Ramirez scored his fourth of the season. A couple of minutes later, Dominic Francis equalized for the Heat after Harrisburg pressure forced a turnover.

The Comets went back in front 2-1 when Chad Vandegriffe rose high to send his header in at 9:14 in the second after Zach Reget's shot was saved. Just 13 seconds later, Francis equalized once again for the hosts after a restart bounced off his face and in.

For the third time in the game, the Comets went in front when Michael Lenis scored the only goal of the third period. Lenis received a pass from Guerrero Pino inside his own half before turning into space and calmly finding the go-ahead goal.

This time, the Comets would not give up the lead. They kept the single-goal lead long into the fourth quarter until a patient 15-pass buildup was finished when Lenis found Leo Acosta, who made it 4-2 with 2:54 left to play.

The Comets have now won seven straight and moved into second place in the MASL standings, just five point behind Chihuahua with four games in hand.

"We battled through," Comets head coach Stefan Stokic said. "We found a way. We got one goal, we got a second and we managed the game pretty well. I think we did good. We can do better, but I think we looked really good this weekend of battling."

Nicolau Neto stepped in on Sunday to pick up his third win of the season. Lenis scored once and assisted once to earn the game's top star.

Riding the league's longest winning streak, the Comets return home on Saturday, March 1, for a big playoff rematch against Utica City FC. Secure your seat now by visiting kccomets.com/tickets.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st - None. Penalties - HAR Ortiz (yc - dissent) 13:53.

2nd - KC Ramirez (Anderaos) 5:05; KC Vandegriffe 9:14; HAR Francis Tavernese 9:27. Penalties - KC Flores (yc - dissent) 5:05.

3rd - KC Lenis (Pino) 10:01. Penalties - None.

4th - KC Acosta (Lenis) 12:06. Penalties - None.

Power Play - Comets 0/0, Harrisburg 0/0

Penalty Minutes - Comets 5, Harrisburg 5

Fouls - Comets 18, Harrisburg 12

Shots - Comets 29, Harrisburg 22

Blocks - Comets 7, Harrisburg 10

Attendance - 1,368

