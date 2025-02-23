Heat Fall to Comets 4-2

The Harrisburg Heat battled hard in a tightly contested match but fell 4-2 to the Kansas City Comets. The game remained scoreless through the first quarter, with goalkeeper Hugo Silva making key stops to keep the Heat in the fight.

The second quarter saw an offensive spark, as Dominic Francis responded to Kansas City's opening goal with a quick strike to tie the game. Just two minutes later, after the Comets regained the lead, Francis found the net again, assisted by Joey Tavernese, to send the game into halftime tied 2-2.

The Heat continued to push in the second half, with Silva finishing with 15 saves to keep the game close. However, Kansas City found the go-ahead goal late in the third and added an insurance goal in the final minutes of the fourth. Despite the loss, Francis' two-goal performance earned him second-star honors, and Silva's strong play in goal kept the Heat within striking distance.

Harrisburg will look to bounce back as they face the Baltimore Blast at the TU Arena next Sunday at 3:00 EST.

