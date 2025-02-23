Heat Clipped by Comets 6-4

February 23, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

The Harrisburg Heat showed resilience and determination in a hard-fought 6-4 battle against the Kansas City Comets. The Heat struck first, with Roshawn Panton finding the back of the net off an assist from Ozzy Annang early in the first quarter. Though Kansas City, led by Zach Reget's hat trick performance, built a lead through the second and third quarters, Harrisburg never backed down.

Goalkeeper Hugo Silva made his presence felt with a goal of his own in the third, sparking momentum for the Heat. Dominic Francis kept the pressure on, converting a shootout opportunity late in the third before scoring again just 25 seconds into the fourth, cutting the deficit to two.

The Heat outshot Kansas City in the final two quarters (18-11) and controlled much of the late-game action. Francis' two-goal performance earned him second-star honors, while Panton and Annang continued to make an impact on the attack. The Comets, who have been strong offensively all season, relied on Reget's four-point night and key plays from Rian Marques to hold off Harrisburg's late push.

Despite the loss, Harrisburg displayed great energy and fight, proving they can compete with top teams. They'll look to build on this strong performance as they face off against the Comets again tomorrow at 5:05 PM.

