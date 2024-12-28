Wave Eager to Take on Dallas Saturday at Home

Milwaukee, WI - Ian Bennett would score his 400th career goal, meanwhile Alex Sanchez would shine, in the second straight meeting between the Dallas Sidekicks and Milwaukee Wave, the Wave turned the tides on a 7-3 loss, and cruised to a 9-1 victory Saturday Night.

Derek Huffman scored the last goal in last week's game, and notched the first goal at 5:48 of the 1st quarter, assisted by Alex Sanchez.

Adding to one of his highlight reel goals, was Ricardo Carvalho, when at 8:35 of the first, a back heel shot beat Juan Gamboa far to the post, giving Milwaukee the two goal advantage.

Dallas would score their only goal of the game when Javi Steinwascher was sent to the box for a handball infraction in the box, resulting in a Jamie Lovegrove penalty kick in which he converted.

Alex Sanchez would regain Milwaukee's 2 goal advantage, at 6:19 of the second frame, assisted by Breno Oliveira. Up to this point, Sanchez was involved in all 3 of Milwaukee's tally's. Registering 1 goal and 2 assists.

From here on out it was all Milwaukee with the 4th goal coming from Mario Alvarez at 10:19 assisted by Max Ferdinand.

A familiar name to the scoresheet and scoring charts would score the next 4 goals, when none other than Ian Bennett, captured his 400th career MASL goal (514 indoor soccer goals). The first came at 11:49 of the 2nd, assisted by Alex Sanchez. The second would come at 8:57 of the third (unassisted). The 3rd would again come from Alex Sanchez at 12:20 of the 3rd, with the 4th coming Alex Sanchez once again in the 4th quarter at 7:41.

With the score already in favor of Milwaukee at 8-1, Alex Steinwascher would add one more assisted by Stuart Grable.

Augie Rey would come in relief of Willie Banahene and would stop Panama national team legend Blas Perez on a shootout opportunity and would return for the 4th quarter, stopping all 4 shots faced.

Alex Sanchez would finish the evening with 1 goal and 4 assists to add to his team leading tally this season, and is humbled at the culture and structured environment of Milwaukee.

"Let's start off with talking about last game against Dallas obviously not, the result we were looking for," said Sanchez. "We wanted to keep the winning streak going, and it was a horrible result we came out with. Ever since then training, and before the game the atmosphere was great, you know I can't complain. Everyone had the intensity and motivation to come out and get this win. From a personal standpoint, I mean, what could I say?"

"I mean, good teammates, great coaching staff. I mean, it just makes it easy to follow that path, you know, they have a clear set of instructions to follow, and I mean, uh, the confidence everybody gives me, I mean just gotta come out and just put the pieces together."

Ian Bennett on scoring 400 career goals and the result.

"you know, I'm blessed to get to 400, you know, obviously I'm glad to get the win though, and um obviously it was just a good game, you know, we obviously lost to these guys a couple weeks ago, so it was just good to get some payback and and we did what we had to do and it was just all good team effort.

Coach Giuliano Oliviero was pleased with how the team responded tonight.

"Great bounce back performance by the players tonight. Losing in Dallas was disappointing. It let a little bit of a sour taste in our mouth for Christmas, but knowing that we had them the next few games at home, it made our guys really excited and I I love the way they responded tonight.

Tuesday, December 31, 3:05pm at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Back by popular demand! Ring in the New Year with your Milwaukee Wave as they take on the Dallas Sidekicks at 3:05pm.

The world famous Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will be joining us at halftime plus we'll have a postgame celebration on the field with all the players, grannies and more!

"Something didn't feel right last year when we played on December 30," exclaimed Oliviero. "There are certain games that are special to you and the New Year's Eve game has always been special to me; as a player and a coach and I know to the organization as well. Glad to have it back and ready to ring in the New Year with our fans again."

Tickets are on sale now at MilwaukeeWave.com or at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Box office one hour prior to first kick.

By Scott Fellows

