Sidekicks Aim to Rebound Tuesday After Tough Loss to Wave on Saturday

December 28, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Dallas Sidekicks (1-2) took on the Milwaukee Wave (3-1) this Saturday, following a commanding 7-3 home victory over the Wave last weekend.

The Wave came out strong, determined to make a statement after their loss last weekend. Derek Huffman opened the scoring five minutes into the first quarter, followed three minutes later by Ricardo Carvalho to extend the Wave's lead. Late in the quarter, a handball in the box by the Wave resulted in a blue card and a penalty kick for the Sidekicks. Jamie Lovegrove stepped up and converted the kick, putting the Sidekicks on the board.

The Wave continued their dominance in the second quarter, netting three consecutive goals from Alex Sanchez, Mario Alvarez, and Ian Bennett. By halftime, the Wave held a commanding 5-1 lead.

Ian Bennett carried his momentum in the third quarter and fourth quarter, scoring twice in the third quarter and once in the fourth quarter.

With his four goals in the game, Bennett achieved a historic milestone, becoming only the second player in MASL history to reach 400 career goals. The Wave added one more goal by Alex Steinwascher making the final score 1-9.

The Sidekicks and Wave will wrap up their series on Tuesday, December 31 at 3 PM CST in Milwaukee. The Sidekicks then return home on Saturday, January 4, to host the Harrisburg Heat for Family Night. Bring the whole family to the Credit Union of Texas Event Center and enjoy $2 hot dogs all game long. Kick-off is at 7 PM. Tickets are available now at DallasSidekicks.com/Tickets or by calling our office at (469) 393-0160.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.