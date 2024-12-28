Outlaws Lose Game 2 in Chihuahua

MESQUITE, Texas - Texas Outlaws lost their second and final game of the double-game weekend, 2-13, against the Chihuahua Savage at Corner Sport Arena in Chihuahua, Mexico. The Outlaws are now 0-3-0, while the Savage are 4-0-0.

The first quarter of the game had only one goal scored by the Savage going into the 13th minute, scored by Hugo Puentes and assisted by Bryan Macias. The Outlaws down by 1 going into the second quarter. Cleberson Rodrigues scored the second Savage goal in the 1st minute of the second quarter, putting the Savage up by 2. In the second minute, the Outlaws got on the board with a goal from David Stankovic, his 4th goal of the season, assisted by Gabe Arrendondo. Very quickly after, still in the second minute, the Savage added a 3rd goal, scored by Brandon Gonzalez. In the 7th minute, the Savage continued with their lead, getting a 4th goal, scored by Jaime Alejandro Romero. A second goal for Cleberson Rodrigues was scored going into the 14th minute, putting the Savage at 5 and the Outlaws at 1 going into the second half.

In the third quarter, Hugo Puentes scored for the Savage in the first 11 seconds, putting the Savage up at 6. At 44 seconds, Roberto Escalante was issued a blue card for the Savage, putting the Outlaws on a powerplay, that was ultimately killed by the Savage. In the 7th minute, Luis Medrano gave the savage their 7th goal of the game. The Outlaws got their second goal of the game in the 10th minute, scored by captain, Steven Chavez, assisted by Gabe Arrendondo. The score Outlaws 2, the Savage 7, going into the final quarter of the game. In the 4th quarter, the Savage scored in the 4th minute, scored by Roberto Escalante, putting the Savage at 8. In the 5th minute, Pedro Castaneda scored for the Savage. A 10th goal for the Savage came in the 7th minute, scored by Brandon Gonzalez. Quickly after, still in the 7th minute, Jorge Rios scored for the Savage during a power play, after Outlaws player Suriel Arauz was issued a blue card for dangerous play against Brandon Gonzalez. In the 8th minute, the 12th goal was scored for the Savage, their 5th in the quarter, scored once again by Jorge Rios. With 3 minutes remaining in the game, a 13th goal was scored for the Savage by Jose Gilberto Lopez. In the 13th minute, a blue card was issued to Savage player Martin Lara for tripping. No goals were scored by the Outlaws in the final quarter.

Outlaws losing 2-13.

