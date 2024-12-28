Comets Suffer OT Loss Against Ambush

December 28, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The I-70 Series Cup remains in limbo after the Kansas City Comets (3-0-2) failed to beat the Ambush (2-3-0). The Comets suffered overtime heartbreak for the second time this month as they lost 5-4 against the St. Louis Ambush at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday evening.

The Comets controlled much of the play, but the Ambush converted five of their 14 shots into goals while the Comets scored four times on 36 shots. Lucas Almeida's overtime goal sank the Comets for their first home loss this season in front of 4,631.

The Ambush scored the opening two goals, first when William Eskay improvised while under double-team coverage with a pass to himself off the boards before passing it in. Franck Tayou made it 2-0 right before halftime when he found himself all alone with just the keeper to beat.

The Comets came roaring back in the third period. Christian Anderaos got the Comets on the board with a powerful shot before a pair of Rian Marques scores to put the Comets ahead 3-2 late in the third quarter. The Ambush quickly answered as Wil Nyamsi pulled the visitors back level inside the final minute.

St. Louis went back in front 4-3 when John Eskay fired in, but Ramone Palmer rescued the Comets inside the final 90 seconds of regulation to force overtime. With 3:35 gone in the overtime period, Lucas Almeida delivered the game-winning goal as his deflected effort nestled into the side of the net.

The Comets took a point from the game, but left Silverstein Eye Centers Field disappointed at blowing their opportunity to clinch the I-70 Series Cup. It took 19 saves from Paulo Nascimento to pull off the upset victory.

Palmer's fourth-quarter score was his 100th for the Comets. He joins the Century Goals Club that also includes Leo Gibson, Vahid Assadpour, Lucas Rodriguez, John Sosa, Byron Alvarez and Bryan Perez.

The Comets get another bite at the apple when they travel to St. Louis for a New Year's Eve rematch against the Ambush on Tuesday afternoon. KC will return home on Sunday, January 5, for another rivalry battle, this time against the Milwaukee Wave. Tickets for the next weekend's contest are available now at kccomets.com/tickets.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st - STL Will Eskay 13:31. Penalties - None.

2nd - STL Franck Tayou (Almeida). Penalties - None.

3rd - KC Anderaos (Lenis) 7:16; KC Marques (Flores) 10:02: KC Marques (Flores) 13:55; STL Nyamsi (Thomas) 14:08. Penalties - STL Carvalho (yc- dissent) 6:04.

4th - STL John Eskay (Franck Tayou) 12:26; KC Palmer (Marques) 13:37. Penalties - None.

OT - STL Almeida (Will Eskay) 3:35. Penalties - None.

Power Play - Comets 0/0, St. Louis 0/0

Penalty Minutes - Comets 0, St. Louis 5

Fouls - Comets 13, St. Louis 17

Shots - Comets 36, St. Louis 14

Blocks - Comets 3, St. Louis 13

Attendance - 4,631

