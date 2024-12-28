Heat Travel to Utica for Sunday Matchup

December 28, 2024

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat head into their upcoming matchup eager to bounce back from a close overtime loss and build on their offensive potential. Averaging 5.8 goals per game, the Heat are led by the dynamic Joey Tavernese, who has tallied 6 goals and 2 assists in just four games. Jake Dengler continues to shine with 9 points (5 goals, 4 assists), while Mike Da-Silva has contributed 4 points, showcasing the team's offensive depth and ability to generate scoring chances.

On the defensive end, the Heat's goalkeeping has shown resilience under pressure. Their starting goalie has faced 56 shots across three games, making 35 saves for a .625 save percentage. The backup goalie has been strong as well, stopping 21 of 28 shots for a .750 save percentage.

The Heat remain optimistic despite injuries to key players Brad Kerstetter and Gavin Taylor. Kerstetter's defensive presence and shot blocking ability, combined with Taylor's versatility and energy, will significantly strengthen the team upon their return. The squad is also eagerly awaiting visa clearance for Thiago, a highly anticipated addition who could make an immediate impact on both ends of the field.

Head To Head

In their previous matchup, Utica City FC narrowly defeated the Harrisburg Heat in a high-stakes thriller, 7-6. Utica set the tone early with a 2-0 lead in the first quarter and held a 4-2 advantage at halftime. The Heat mounted an impressive comeback in the third quarter, tying the game twice behind a standout performance from Joey Tavernese, who notched a hat trick and an assist. Despite outshooting Utica 23-27, the Heat couldn't convert enough of their chances, allowing Utica's late-game efficiency to secure the win. For success in the upcoming matchup, the Heat will need to focus on building stronger starts, converting their shooting advantage into goals, and tightening their defense to limit Utica's key scorers.

