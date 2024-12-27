Wave Eager to Take on Dallas Saturday at Home.

December 27, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave News Release







After an exciting 2 - 0 start to the 24/25 campaign the 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave hit a road block last week in Texas and were handed their first loss of the season against the Dallas Sidekicks.

Now Dallas travels to Milwaukee to face a ready and waiting Wave team, Saturday, December 28 at 6:05pm.

"It wasn't that we played poorly in Dallas; we just didn't execute like we should have," said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "We just didn't follow through and we got punished for it but you've got to remember we are still early in the season; we've got some time."

Milwaukee Wave vs Dallas Sidekicks, Saturday, December 28, 6:05pm at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Come dressed as your favorite Princess or Superhero and you could win some awesome Wave prizes PLUS join in on the pregame parade, take in some family fun with our hilarious inflatable friends, The Zooperstars at halftime and much more.

Tickets are on sale now at MilwaukeeWave.com or at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Box Office one hour prior to the game.

Tuesday, December 31, 3:05pm at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Back by popular demand! Ring in the New Year with your Milwaukee Wave as they take on the Dallas Sidekicks at 3:05pm.

The world famous Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will be joining us at halftime plus we'll have a postgame celebration on the field with all the players, grannies and more!

"Something didn't feel right last year when we played on December 30," exclaimed Oliviero. "There are certain games that are special to you and the New Year's Eve game has always been special to me; as a player and a coach and I know to the organization as well. Glad to have it back and ready to ring in the New Year with our fans again."

Tickets are on sale now at MilwaukeeWave.com or at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Box office one hour prior to first kick.

