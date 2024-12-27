Heat Fall to Blast in Overtime Thriller, 9-8

In an electrifying showdown, the Baltimore Blast edged out the Harrisburg Heat in overtime, 9-8, after an intense back-and-forth battle. Harrisburg opened the game with confidence, building an impressive lead early on. Goals from Dominic Francis and Jake Dengler in the first period set the tone, followed by a dominant second period featuring strikes from Noe Favila, Anthony Wright, Mike Da-Silva, and another from Dengler, giving the Heat a commanding 6-1 lead by halftime.

Baltimore began to mount their comeback in the third period, as Mike Deasel and Victor Parreiras narrowed the deficit. Harrisburg managed to stay ahead with a goal from Maxi Schenfeld, assisted by Riley Urie, pushing the score to 7-2. However, Baltimore's determination shone in the fourth period, with goals from Eber Ospina, Wellington Bramusse, and a power-play goal from Chad Poarch pulling them within one. Bramusse's equalizer with an extra attacker at 13:06 capped an incredible comeback, sending the game into overtime.

In the extra frame, Baltimore completed their stunning rally when Juan Pereira, assisted by Jesus Pacheco, scored the game-winning goal at 2:54. The Heat had standout performances from Jake Dengler, who recorded a hat trick, and Malcolm Harris, who contributed two assists. Harrisburg goalkeeper Hugo Silva made several key saves, but the relentless pressure from Baltimore proved too much in the end.

The Heat's aggressive offense and strong defensive blocks early in the game were overshadowed by Baltimore's second-half surge and clutch plays. The Heat will look to bounce back when they travel to face Utica City FC on Sunday, December 29, 2024,

