Comets Sign Goalkeeper, Pair of Midfielders

December 27, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Comets have bolstered their roster with the addition of three signings to one-year contracts. Julio Coronado adds a fresh mindset to the talented goalkeeper pool while rookie Joe Wainwright and the return of Lalo Alonso bring quality depth to the midfield. Per team and league policies, the terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Coronado is a local product and graduate of Sumner Academy, where he earned 2019 All-District Goalkeeper of the Year. The Kansas City, Kansas native most recently concluded his fall season in the Ottawa University program before joining the Comets in preseason and earning his first MASL contract.

"I am very excited to be working with Julio," said Comets goalkeeper coach Alan Mayer. "He has a lot of ability and a ton of potential. He has a good attitude and is a hard worker. He keeps getting better and better with each training session."

Wainwright joins after playing three years at NCAA DII program Rogers State University in Claremore, Oklahoma. The Manchester, England native played 36 games with the Rogers State Hillcats. The 6-4 midfielder gained additional experience with local clubs Sunflower State FC and Santa Fe Wanderers before spending last summer with Coachella FC in USL League Two, scoring once in his 12 starts.

"Joe is an exciting addition to the group," said Comets head coach Stefan Stokic. "He's got a long frame that makes him difficult to deal with, and this technical ability and shot can change the game in a moment. We are looking forward to what he can provide for the team."

Alonso returns to the Comets with valuable experience in the midfield after spending the previous three seasons with the team. Stokic will rely on Alonso's experience from the previous years.

"I'm glad we were able to have Lalo join the team again this year. He was a part of our successful run last year and his ability and that experience will be valuable to have around," Stokic said.

In 30 games, the Nurio Michoacán, Mexico native has five goals and four assists. A graduate of Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia, Missouri, Alonso is excited to join the team.

"I'm happy to be back home for one more year," Alonso said. "My goal is to help the Kansas City Comets get back to the Finals and bring home the Ron Newman Cup."

Fans could get their first sight of the new players this weekend as the Comets host the St. Louis Ambush on Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena. With the Holiday Ticket Special, fans can buy three tickets and get a fourth ticket free at kccomets.com/holiday-special.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.