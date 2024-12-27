Dallas Ready to Battle Wave in Mke on Saturday

December 27, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks (1-2) continue their series against the Milwaukee Wave (3-1) this Saturday at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI, before wrapping up the series with their final game on December 31.

The Sidekicks are determined to secure their first road win of the season a[er falling to the Kansas City Comets and St. Louis Ambush in their earlier away matches. Following a dominant 7-3 victory over the Wave last Saturday at home. The Sidekicks are looking to build momentum after a challenging start to their season.

Goalkeepers Juan Gamboa and Parker Lackland delivered a standout performance last Saturday, combining for 17 saves and an impressive .854 save percentage.

In the fourth quarter, the Sidekicks capitalized on the Wave's empty net, scoring three goals - two from Jamie Lovegrove just 28 seconds apart, and a last-second goal by Esai Romero.

The Sidekicks defense will need to maintain their focus on shutting down Alex Sanchez, who has tallied four goals and four assists in the Wave's first four games.

A[er Saturday's matchup, the Sidekicks and Wave will conclude their series on December 31. The Sidekicks return home on Saturday, January 4th, to face the Harrisburg Heat at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.