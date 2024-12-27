Outlaws Fall to Strykers at Home Opener

December 27, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Texas Outlaws News Release







MESQUITE, Texas - Texas Outlaws lost their Home Opener, 10-5 against the Empire Strykers at Mesquite Arena in Mesquite, Texas. The Outlaws are now 0-1-0, while the Strykers are 2-2-0.

The first quarter of the game started with a goal in the 4th minute for the Strykers, scored by Jose Gonzalez, assisted by Claysson De Lima. A second goal for the Strykers came in the 9th minute, scored by Alex Bradley, assisted by Marco Fabian. Quickly, the Outlaws countered with a debut goal from rookie David Stankovic. A third goal for the Strykers came in the last minute of the first quarter, scored by Justin Stinson. Outlaws were down 3-1 going into the second quarter. In the second quarter, Erik Macias scored his first goal of the season for the Outlaws in the 3rd minute, assisted by Billy O'Dwyer. David Stankovic tied the game 3-3 for the Outlaws in the 7th minute, assisted by Erik Macias. In the 10th minute, a blue card was issued to the Strykers for too many men, served by Harold Hanson. In the 12th minute, Erik Macias put the Outlaws in the lead going into halftime, now winning 4-3.

In the third quarter, Robert Palmer tied the game for the Strykers in the 4th minute, assisted by Alex Bradley. In the 10th minute, 2 goals were scored by the Strykers, olne from Emmanuel Aguirre, and the other by Alan Perez. The Outlaws down, 6-4 going into the final quarter of the game. In the 4th quarter, Justin Stinson got his second goal of the game for the Strykers within the first minute, then his hattrick goal in the 3rd minute, assisted by Emmanuel Aguirre. In the 5th minute, Billy O'Dwyer scored a 5th goal for the Outlaws, unassisted. In the 6th minute, Harold Hanson scored a 9th goal for the Strykers, assisted by Andy Reyes. Final goal was scored for the Strykers by Gerardo Juardo, with two minutes left in the game.

Outlaws losing 5-10.

