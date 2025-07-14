Wausau Drops Final Game of Series against Mankato, 8-0

July 14, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







Wausau, WI - In the final matchup of their five-game series against Mankato, the Wausau Ignite were shut out through seven innings by a score of 8-0.

A five-run top of the second gave the Habaneros sole control of the contest early on, as they moved home runners on hits from Marleigh Louvar, Brylee Hempey, and Indigo Fish.

Molly Fitzgerald (Missouri S&T) got the only hit of the day for Wausau in the third inning. She also made a difficult catch in foul territory to end the fourth, tracking down a long fly ball down the left field line and snagging the out while falling to the track.

The Habaneros pushed across three more runs in the sixth, with hits from Louvar and Alexis Michon.

Sisters Alicia and Victoria Flores, both from the University of Northern Kentucky, made their Wausau Ignite debuts on Monday. Alicia appeared in the circle and 3.2 innings and struck out two batters, while Victoria got an at-bat in the seventh.

The Ignite will rest for the next three days before resuming play at home against the Madison Night Mares on Thursday, with first pitch set for 6:35 pm CT.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.