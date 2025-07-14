Night Mares Cruise Past Minot Honeybees to Extend Win Streak

July 14, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (21-5) dominated at the plate all night long to top the Minot Honeybees (16-10) 11-2 on Monday at Warner Park, winning their eighth game in a row.

The Night Mares mounted a two-out rally in the bottom of the first inning. Tia Durst (University of Washington) got things started with an RBI single to open the scoring. Luciana Moreno (University of Pittsburgh) followed with another RBI single to make it 2-0, and Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) capped the rally with a two-run single, extending the lead to 4-0.

In the third inning, Madison capitalized on a wild pitch to stretch the lead to 5-0, with Hilary Blomberg (Wisconsin) crossing the plate. The Honeybees broke through with a run in the fourth, but the Night Mares wasted no time responding with Gretta Grassel (Mississippi State) lifting a sacrifice fly in the bottom half to restore the five-run cushion at 6-1.

Minot showed a flicker of life in the fifth when Carly Cummings (San Jose State) led off with a triple and scored on a groundout to make it 6-2. But that was all the Honeybees could muster. The Night Mares answered right back, scoring two runs on back-to-back bases-loaded walks. Then, in the sixth, Tia Durst delivered a two-run single to seal the deal in an 11-2 win.

Andrea Jaskowiak (Colorado State University) tossed her third straight complete game in the circle, allowing two runs over seven innings to earn her fourth win of the season. Jackie Albrecht (University of North Dakota) was charged with the loss for the Honeybees.

The Night Mares and Honeybees will square off again Tuesday evening at Warner Park, with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. Following the game, the Northwoods League Home Run Challenge will take place, featuring Night Mares sluggers Hilary Blomberg (Wisconsin) and Emma Kavanagh (Arizona).







