Michon Throws One-Hitter in Habaneros Rout

July 14, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros pitcher Alexis Michon

Habaneros defeat Ignite 8-0.

Maren Sauvageau starts in the circle for the Ignite. Finley Anderson gets things going for the Habaneros with a leadoff single. Herrera reaches on a walk. Sauvageau gets out of it with no runs allowed. 0-0

Alexis Michon starts in the circle for the Habaneros. Michon shuts down the Ignite and goes 1,2,3. 0-0

Skylinn Pogue leads the Habaneros off with a leadoff single. Marleigh Louvar (University of St.Thomas) with an RBI double to put the Habaneros up. Brylee Hempey (South Dakota) tacks more on with a 2-run RBI single. Alicia Flores (Northern Kentucky University) into pitch for the Ignite. Indigo Fish (Winona State) joins the hit parade with a RBI double. Skylinn Pogue get hit with the bases loaded and the Habaneros have pushed the lead to 5-0. 5-0 Habaneros.

Michon goes 1,2,3 and the Habaneros have full control of this game. 5-0 Habaneros

Flores gets two early outs, but Finley Anderson reaches with her second walk of the day. Flores get out of it. 5-0 Habaneros.

One on for the Ignite, but not a problem for Michon. 5-0 Habaneros.

Leadoff single once again for the Habaneros, this time coming from Indigo Fish (Winona State). Diving catch in left field from Molly Fitzgerald and the Habaneros are still up 5-0.

1,2,3 inning for Alexis Michon. 5-0 Habaneros

Habaneros get two on early. Finley Anderson (Minnesota State) with her third walk of the day. 5-0 Habaneros

Alexis Michon still in control. 5-0 Habaneros.

Bases loaded for the Habaneros and Marleigh Louvar delivers a 2-run RBI double. Her third of the day. Flores will exit the game. Riley Stiles (Lake Forest College) will come into pitch for the Ignite. Alexis Michon tacks on an RBI single to make it 8-0 Habaneros.

We head to the bottom of thee 7th with the Habaneros leading 8-0

Alexis Michon shutout complete game one-hitter. 8-0.

