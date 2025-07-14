Ignite Surge Late to Defeat Habaneros
July 14, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)
Mankato Habaneros News Release
Ignite defeat Habaneros 14-6.
Starting in the circle for the Ignite is Riley Stiles (Lake Forest College). The Habaneros jump out early to a 3-run lead off 3 hits. Alyssa Herrera with an RBI single, and Alexis Michon brings in two on an RBI single. 3-0 Habaneros.
Starting in the circle for the Habaneros is Ava Kleinfeldt (University of St.Thomas). The Ignite answer with one courtesy of a Habanero's error. 3-1 Habaneros.
No action for either team in the second inning.
Alexis Michon stays hot with another 3-run RBI double to put the Habaneros up 5. 5-1 Habaneros.
One run of two hits for the Ignite as they keep chopping away at the deficit. 5-2 Habaneros
6 runs of 6 hits for the Ignite in the bottom of the 4th. Kleinfelft was unable to finish the inning, and Maddie Wihlm (North Dakota State) came into pitch. 8-5 Ignite.
4 more runs on 4 hits in the bottom of the 5th as Wihlm couldnt finish and Kleinfeldt came back into the game. Ignite offense really on a heater today walking away with this one. 12-5 Ignite.
4 more run in the bottom of the 6th and the Ignite and driving this one home for sure. 14-6 Ignite.
