Ignite Surge Late to Defeat Habaneros

July 14, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







Ignite defeat Habaneros 14-6.

Starting in the circle for the Ignite is Riley Stiles (Lake Forest College). The Habaneros jump out early to a 3-run lead off 3 hits. Alyssa Herrera with an RBI single, and Alexis Michon brings in two on an RBI single. 3-0 Habaneros.

Starting in the circle for the Habaneros is Ava Kleinfeldt (University of St.Thomas). The Ignite answer with one courtesy of a Habanero's error. 3-1 Habaneros.

No action for either team in the second inning.

Alexis Michon stays hot with another 3-run RBI double to put the Habaneros up 5. 5-1 Habaneros.

One run of two hits for the Ignite as they keep chopping away at the deficit. 5-2 Habaneros

6 runs of 6 hits for the Ignite in the bottom of the 4th. Kleinfelft was unable to finish the inning, and Maddie Wihlm (North Dakota State) came into pitch. 8-5 Ignite.

4 more runs on 4 hits in the bottom of the 5th as Wihlm couldnt finish and Kleinfeldt came back into the game. Ignite offense really on a heater today walking away with this one. 12-5 Ignite.

4 more run in the bottom of the 6th and the Ignite and driving this one home for sure. 14-6 Ignite.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.