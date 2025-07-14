Habaneros Pull away from Ignite

July 14, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







Habaneros defeat Ignite 7-2.

Starting in the circle for the Ignite is Maren Sauvageau (North Iowa Area CC). In her first inning of work, the Habaneros get to her with an Indigo Fish (Winona State) single, followed up by an Alyssa Herrera (University of California) RBI double to drive in the first run of the game. 1-0 Habaneros.

Sailor Hall (Pitt State) starts in the circle for the Habaneros. Riley Schisow leads things off for the Ignite with a triple, followed up by an RBI groundout by Brooklyn Hofer. 1-1 tie after 1.

A walk for the Habaneros, but nothing else cooking as we remain in a 1-1 tie.

One hit allowed for Hall, but she handles the rest of the Ignite batters with ease. 1-1 through 2.

Once again the combination of Fish to Herrera came through again for the Habaneros. Second RBI double of the game from Alyssa Herrera (University of California) 2-1 Habaneros.

One more hit allowed for Hall, but she seems to be settling in very nicely. 2-1 Habaneros.

A single from our Habaneros pitcher Sailor Hall, but Sauvageau gets out with no damage. 2-1 Habaneros after 3.5.

Riley Schisow comes through again for the Ignite with an RBI single scoring Emily Bechtel. Ignite fight back to tie this one up at 2 a piece.

Ellie Curtis (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) comes into pitch for the Ignite. Walk, single, walk to load the bases up for no other than the blazing hot Alyssa Herrera. 2-run RBI single from Herrera puts the Habaneros up 4-2. Sailor Hall follows up with an RBI double scoring Fish and the Habaneros are up 3. 5-2 Habaneros

Alexis Michon (Trine University) into pitch for the Habaneros. One hit allowed and no damage and the Habaneros pitching staff doing well today. 5-2 Habaneros after 5 complete.

An RBI triple from Finley Anderson (Minnesota State) gets another Habanero run on the board. Alyssa Herrera would tally her fourth hit of the game with a single in the 6th. Alexis Michon would then follow by giving herself run support with an RBI double. 7-2 Habaneros.

Final.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.