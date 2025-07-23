Honeybees Throttle Habaneros

July 23, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







Honeybees defeat Habaneros 10-0.

Starting in the circle for the Honeybees is Julliana Verni (Syracuse University). Brylee Hempey gets on via walk for the Habaneros. Nothing else going for the Habaneros. 0-0

Starting in the circle for the Habaneros is Sailor Hall (Pitt State). Trinity Gregg (Jamestown) gets a single to left to get things going. Myshrall will follow with a single of her own. Bella Cimino (University of North Florida) stays hot a drives a RBI single up the middle to get the Honeybees on the board first. Chloe Cummings singles to left to load the bases up. Honeybees leave the bases loaded. 1-0 Honeybees.

Cadey Shipman hits a homerun for the Honeybees. Myshrall with a RBI single to make it 3-0 Honeybees.

Habaneros shutdown by Verni again. 3-0 Honeybees.

The Habaneros kick the ball around in the bottom of the third, and the Honeybees get the fourth run across the board. Honeybees have an outstanding inning and get Sailor Hall pulled from the circle. Emily Meyer (Bethany Lutheran College). 9-0 Honeybees.

Habaneros get two on via walk, but no runs and the Habaneros have one hit through 5 innings. 9-0 Honeybees.

Bella Cimino hits a solo homerun to end this game in a run rule. 10-0 Honeybees.







