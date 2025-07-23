Madison Night Mares Clinch Top Seed With Blowout Win

July 23, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (27-5) put up another brilliant offensive performance to defeat the Wausau Ignite (9-24) 13-3 on Tuesday night at Warner Park. The win marks the Night Mares' fourteenth straight and clinches the top seed in the Northwoods League playoffs.

The Night Mares struck first thanks to Trinity Kennemer (Metropolitan State University of Denver), who crushed a three-run homer to left in the second inning. After another run crossed in the third, Kennemer stepped in again and delivered a two-run double, extending the lead to 6-0.

In the fourth, Emma Kavanagh (University of Arizona) added to the Night Mares' advantage with a two-run homer, pushing the score to 8-0. The Ignite fought back in the fifth, with Emily Bechtel (West Virginia State University) launching a three-run homer to close the gap to five.

Madison sealed the win in the sixth, scoring four runs before Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) capped the inning with an RBI double to make it 13-3. The victory ensures that Madison will have home field advantage in the playoff series, with a guaranteed home game at Warner Park on August 6. A series-deciding Game 3 would take place at Warner Park on August 7 if necessary.

Paytn Monticelli (University of Oklahoma) pitched all six innings for the Night Mares to secure her fifth win of the season. Riley Stiles (Lake Forest College) was charged with the loss for the Ignite.

The Night Mares and Ignite will meet for the final time this season on Wednesday night at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 23, 2025

Madison Night Mares Clinch Top Seed With Blowout Win - Madison Night Mares

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.