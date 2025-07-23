Wausau Loses Second-Straight in Madison, 13-3

Wausau, WI - On Wednesday, the Wausau Ignite dropped a second-straight game to the Madison Night Mares on the road, 13-3 through six innings.

Madison got on the board in the bottom of the opening frame with a wild pitch that brought Ava Carroll home, followed by a two-out, two-RBI double from Luciana Moreno. By the time the first had ended, it was 5-0, Night Mares.

Riley Schwisow (Northwestern State) got the Ignite's first run of the game in the second, doubling to lead off the frame and then crossing home two batters later to make it 5-1. It was Schwisow's 10th double of the year, tying her with five other players for most in the Northwoods League. With a single in the fourth and a triple in the sixth, Schwisow was just a home run shy of the cycle, finishing the game 3 for 3 with two runs.

It was in the bottom of the second that the Night Mares offense exploded yet again, posting another six runs to make it a double-digit game, 11-1.

The Ignite put another two runs on the board in the fifth and sixth, but the run rule caught them in the bottom of the sixth, when Danielle Lucey hit a two-RBI walkoff to left.

The Wausau Ignite return to Athletic Park on Friday, June 25th for a single-admission doubleheader against the Lacrosse Steam at 5:05 pm CT. This game will also be a Stevens Point Fastpitch Fundraiser, so come by to support both the Ignite and a local youth fastpitch team!

