Hilary Blomberg Homers as Madison Night Mares Win Big Again

July 23, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (28-5) took a large early lead and never looked back, as they defeated the Wausau Ignite (9-25) 13-3 on Wednesday night for their fifteenth straight win.

The Night Mares jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Ava Carroll (University of Washington) scored on a passed ball. Luciana Moreno (University of Pittsburgh) followed with a two-run single to extend the lead to 3-0. A bases-loaded walk added another run, and Carroll capped the inning with an RBI single to make it 5-0.

Wausau plated a run in the top of the second, but Madison maintained control in the bottom half. Hilary Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) crushed a three-run homer- her league-leading ninth of the season- to make it 8-1. Gretta Grassel (Mississippi State University) added an RBI single, and Ava Carroll (University of Washington) capped the inning with a two-run single, stretching the lead to 11-1.

Wausau chipped away with a run in the fifth on an Ava Clark (Northwest Nazarene University) RBI groundout, and Brooklyn Hofer (University of North Dakota) added another in the sixth on an RBI groundout of her own. But the Night Mares closed the door in the bottom of the inning, as Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) smashed a two-run double to walk it off via the run rule, clinching a 13-3 win.

Kendall Weik (Morgan State University) pitched two scoreless innings of relief in the circle for Madison, and earned her sixth win of the season. Maren Sauvageau (North Iowa Area Community College) was charged with the loss for the Ignite.

After two days off, the Night Mares will be back in action for a doubleheader against the La Crosse Steam on Saturday at Warner Park. The first game is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 23, 2025

