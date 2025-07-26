Complete Game for the Habaneros
July 26, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)
Mankato Habaneros News Release
Habaneros defeat Honeybees 6-3.
Starting in the circle for the Honeybees is Jackie Albrecht (University of North Dakota). Finley Anderson starts things off for the Habaenros with a leadoff walk. Hempey follows with a walk. Alyssa Herrera (University of California) comes through with an RBI double. Sailor Hall legs out an infield RBI single, but Herrera is cut off at home. 2-0 Habaneros.
Starting in the circle for the Habaneros is Emily Meyer (Bethany Luthern College). Myshrall hits a 2-run Homerun to tie this one up. 2-2 Tie.
Nothing for either team in the second inning. 2-2
A Skylinn Pogue walk, but Albrecht handles and we head to the bottom of the third. 2-2
1,2,3 inning for Emily Meyer (Bethany Lutheran College). 2-2
Finley Anderson (Minnesota State) comes through for the Habaneros with a bases loaded RBI single. The Habaneros fail to cash in any more and leave the bases loaded. 3-2 Habaneros.
Chloe Cummings gets things going for the Honeybees with a leadoff double. Isabelle Anderson (Minot State University) follows with an RBI single to tie the game at 3 a piece. Couple more runners on for the Honeybees, but Meyer gets out of the jam. 3-3 tie.
Indigo Fish leadoff walk. Sailor Hall comes through with a Sac fly to put the Habaneros ahead. 4-3 Habaneros
1,2,3 inning for Emily Meyer and she has really found her groove. 4-3 Habaneros
Ashleigh Heiderscheidt into pitch for the Honeybees. Quite top of the sixth for the Habaneros. 4-3 Habaneros
Chloe Cummings, and Taylor Chillingworth cash in hits, but Meyer prevails once again and we head to the top of the seventh. 4-3 Habaneros.
Brylee Hempey leads off with a walk. Indigo Fish follows with a single. Skylinn Pogue singles to load the bases up for the Habaneros. Sailor Hall comes through once again with a 2-run RBI single to give the Habaneros the insurance they needed.
One hit for the Honeybees in the 7th and thats a ball game. Impressive outing from Emily Meyer.
6-3 Final.
