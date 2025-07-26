Madison Night Mares' Win Streak Ends in Doubleheader Split

July 26, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison, WI - The Madison Night Mares (29-6) extended their record win streak to sixteen games in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, but fell short in the second game against the La Crosse Steam (13-24) at Warner Park.

Game 1

The Night Mares got on the board early in the bottom of the first, as Tia Durst (University of Washington) launched a three-run homer to put them up 3-0. Emma Kavanagh (University of Arizona) added to the lead in the third with a two-run shot, extending it to 5-0.

Karlie McKenzie (Eastern Illinois University) was dominant in the circle for Madison. She kept the Steam off the scoreboard through the first six innings of the game, continuing her stellar season. She lowered her league-leading ERA to 2.08.

The Steam finally plated a run in the top of the seventh, as Calli Janik (Mount Mercy University) delivered an RBI groundout to cut the lead to 5-1. That's all the offense that the La Crosse would get, as Madison held on to extend its league-record win streak to sixteen games.

McKenzie earned her eighth win of the season in the circle for the Night Mares. Mackenzie Willis (Belmont University) was charged with the loss for the Steam.

Game 2

After a quiet showing at the plate in Game 1, La Crosse came out swinging in Game 2. Janik delivered a two-run double in the top of the first to give the Steam a 2-0 lead. The Night Mares responded in the bottom half, with RBI singles from Kavanagh and Luciana Moreno (University of Pittsburgh) to tie the game at 2-2.

La Crosse kept the pressure on in the second, plating three more to build a 5-2 advantage. But Madison fought back once again in the fourth as Durst brought home a run with a sacrifice fly, and Kavanagh followed with an RBI single to level the score at five.

Rachel Mori (UNC-Pembroke) gave the Steam the lead back with a two-run home run in the fifth. Danielle Lucey (University of Wisconsin) hit a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to one, but the Steam held on to win 7-6, ending the Night Mares' streak.

Mori pitched all seven innings in the circle for the Steam and earned her first win of the season in the circle. Andrea Jaskowiak (Colorado State University) was charged with the loss for the Night Mares.

Madison will be right back in action for another doubleheader on Sunday at Warner Park against the Mankato Habaneros. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with a second game to follow at 5:05 p.m.







