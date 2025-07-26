Take a Bow Sailor Hall; Habaneros Sweep Doubleheader
July 26, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)
Mankato Habaneros News Release
Habaneros defeat Honeybees 11-8.
Starting in the circle for the Honeybees is Julianna Verni (Syracuse University). Finley Anderson starts things off with an HBP. Indigo Fish singles shortly after. Finley Anderson scores on a Wild Pitch, and Sailor Hall comes through with an RBI single to make it 2-0 Habaneros. Marleigh Louvar walks, but Verni gets out with only 2 allowed. 2-0 Habaneros
Starting in the circle for the Habaneros is Maddie Wihlm (North Dakota State University). She goes 1,2,3 in her first inning of work. 2-0 Habaneros
Honeycutt and Hempey start the second with singles. The Honeybees kick the ball around a bit and the Habaneros tack on one more. 3-0 Habaneros
Honeybees come out hot in the bottom of the second and the load the bases up with two walk and a single. Taylor Chillingworth hits a 2-run RBI single and Makenna Alexander follows with a 2-run RBI single of her own. Sailor Hall (Pitt State) into pitch for the Habaneros. Sailor was the Player of the Game in Game 1 and has proven to be an all-star two-way player for the Habaneros. She gets two quick outs and we head to the top of the third. 4-3 Honeybees.
Verni goes 1,2,3 in the third. 4-3 Honeybees.
Honeybees tack one more on with sloppy Habaneros defense. Zero hits allowed for Hall, but one run comes across. 5-3 Honeybees.
Verni walks one, but gets out with zero damage. 5-3 Honeybees
Sailor Hall answers right back with a 1,2,3 inning and we head to the top of the fifth. 5-3 Honeybees.
Three runs on two hits for the Habaneros to take back the lead. Sailor Hall and Marleigh Louvar come through with Louvar hitting a RBI double down the line. 6-5 Habaneros.
One hit allowed for Hall, but we keep our score. 6-5 Habaneros
Sailor Hall with one of the best single day performances this year. With a bases clearing double to turn in three more Habanero runners. 9-5 Habaneros.
Honeybees dont back down as the smack 5 hits in the bottom of the sixth. They score three off the backs off Trinity Gregg and Virginia Mambelli. 9-8 Habaneors.
Jackie Albrecht into pitch for the Honeybees. Habaneros tack on two more from a Finley Anderson Sac Fly and a Morgan Honeycutt RBI single. 11-8 Habaneros.
Final.
Images from this story
|
Mankato Habaneros pitcher Sailor Hall
Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 26, 2025
- Take a Bow Sailor Hall; Habaneros Sweep Doubleheader - Mankato Habaneros
- Complete Game for the Habaneros - Mankato Habaneros
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.