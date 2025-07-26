Take a Bow Sailor Hall; Habaneros Sweep Doubleheader

July 26, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release









Mankato Habaneros pitcher Sailor Hall

(Mankato Habaneros) Mankato Habaneros pitcher Sailor Hall(Mankato Habaneros)

Habaneros defeat Honeybees 11-8.

Starting in the circle for the Honeybees is Julianna Verni (Syracuse University). Finley Anderson starts things off with an HBP. Indigo Fish singles shortly after. Finley Anderson scores on a Wild Pitch, and Sailor Hall comes through with an RBI single to make it 2-0 Habaneros. Marleigh Louvar walks, but Verni gets out with only 2 allowed. 2-0 Habaneros

Starting in the circle for the Habaneros is Maddie Wihlm (North Dakota State University). She goes 1,2,3 in her first inning of work. 2-0 Habaneros

Honeycutt and Hempey start the second with singles. The Honeybees kick the ball around a bit and the Habaneros tack on one more. 3-0 Habaneros

Honeybees come out hot in the bottom of the second and the load the bases up with two walk and a single. Taylor Chillingworth hits a 2-run RBI single and Makenna Alexander follows with a 2-run RBI single of her own. Sailor Hall (Pitt State) into pitch for the Habaneros. Sailor was the Player of the Game in Game 1 and has proven to be an all-star two-way player for the Habaneros. She gets two quick outs and we head to the top of the third. 4-3 Honeybees.

Verni goes 1,2,3 in the third. 4-3 Honeybees.

Honeybees tack one more on with sloppy Habaneros defense. Zero hits allowed for Hall, but one run comes across. 5-3 Honeybees.

Verni walks one, but gets out with zero damage. 5-3 Honeybees

Sailor Hall answers right back with a 1,2,3 inning and we head to the top of the fifth. 5-3 Honeybees.

Three runs on two hits for the Habaneros to take back the lead. Sailor Hall and Marleigh Louvar come through with Louvar hitting a RBI double down the line. 6-5 Habaneros.

One hit allowed for Hall, but we keep our score. 6-5 Habaneros

Sailor Hall with one of the best single day performances this year. With a bases clearing double to turn in three more Habanero runners. 9-5 Habaneros.

Honeybees dont back down as the smack 5 hits in the bottom of the sixth. They score three off the backs off Trinity Gregg and Virginia Mambelli. 9-8 Habaneors.

Jackie Albrecht into pitch for the Honeybees. Habaneros tack on two more from a Finley Anderson Sac Fly and a Morgan Honeycutt RBI single. 11-8 Habaneros.

Final.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.