Watch Party: Phoenix Rising FC at Memphis 901 FC
June 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
MATCHDAY 17: Phoenix Rising FC at Memphis 901 FC
Watch Party: Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers - 3950 E Indian School Rd #150, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Time: 5:30 p.m.
TV: Arizona's Family (channel 44)
Streaming: ESPN+ | Rising Radio (audio only: English)
WATCH PARTY
Join us at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers for the official Phoenix Rising Watch Party and experience the excitement firsthand.
Phoenix Rising travels to face Memphis 901 FC, Friday, June 28th. That match will be broadcast live on Arizona's Family Sports Network and streamed on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m.
Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to WIN FOUR (4) PREMIUM TERRACE TICKETS to the upcoming Phoenix Rising vs. El Paso Locomotive FC match on July 19th.
