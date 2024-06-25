Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Announces New Partnership with East Brother Beer Company
June 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots and Soul SC are excited to welcome East Brother Beer Company as a new brand partner for the 2024 season. Fans can now enjoy East Brother Beer's classic-style craft brews at all Oakland Roots and Soul home games throughout the season.
Based in Richmond, East Brother Beer Company has dedicated itself to exploring and perfecting classic beer styles and flavors while staying true to tradition. In the fall of 2016, they began brewing in their 12,000-square-foot production facility and tasting room, providing the Bay Area with approachable and unpretentious beers that reflect the community's spirit.
"East Brother Beer Company's founders set out to make approachable and unpretentious beers to represent our East Bay community, stated Andrea Lepore, VP Brand Partnerships Oakland Roots and Soul. "In brand alignment with the Roots and Soul, Pride and Purpose is instilled in every aspect of their Company, and we're excited to serve East Brother at our games for our fans looking for local, classic-style craft beers."
Rob Lightner, Co-Founder of East Brother Beer Company, added, "We are thrilled about our partnership with Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul. This collaboration is more than just a sponsorship; it's a union of like-minded organizations committed to making a positive impact. Our mission at East Brother Beer Co. has always been to create a sense of community through our craft, and this aligns perfectly with Roots' dedication to inspiring and uniting the local area. Together, we look forward to fostering a sense of unity and pride."
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 25, 2024
- Exciting New Experience at Our July 6th Home Game vs. Louisville FC - Oakland Roots
- Watch Party: Phoenix Rising FC at Memphis 901 FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Niyongabire Earns Second Straight Team of the Week Selection - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Phillip Goodrum Named to USL Week 16 Team of the Week - FC Tulsa
- Khano Smith Named USL Championship Coach of the Week, Stephen Turnbull and Jojea Kwizera Earn Team of the Week Honors - Rhode Island FC
- Martínez, Enríquez Earn TOTW 16 Honors - Monterey Bay FC
- Goalkeeper Colin Shutler Named the Week 16 Konami eFootball USL Championship Player of the Week - Orange County SC
- Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Announces New Partnership with East Brother Beer Company - Oakland Roots
- Orange County SC and Lyngby BK Agree to Terms as Head Coach Morten Karlsen Heads to Denmark - Orange County SC
- North Carolina FC Sends Forward Garrett McLaughlin to Forward Madison - North Carolina FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Exciting New Experience at Our July 6th Home Game vs. Louisville FC
- Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Announces New Partnership with East Brother Beer Company
- Oakland Fall 2-1 Away in Monterey
- Match Notes (6.22.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Monterey Bay FC
- Roots Stay Hot, Defeat El Paso Locomotive FC 2-1 at Home