Khano Smith Named USL Championship Coach of the Week, Stephen Turnbull and Jojea Kwizera Earn Team of the Week Honors

June 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith has been named USL Championship Coach of the Week after the Ocean State club's 5-2 win at Louisville City FC on Saturday. RIFC defender Stephen Turnbull and midfielder Jojea Kwizera also earned USL Championship Team of the Week honors for their stellar performances in the match.

For Smith, who was recognized as the USL Championship's Coach of the Week for the second time in 2024, the win in Louisville came at a critical point in the season. With the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff position still within reach, Rhode Island FC needed a positive result to remain in the playoff picture heading into the second half of the season. After a 2-0 lead heading into second half stoppage time ended in a 2-2 draw at Memphis 901 FC in the club's previous match, Smith was determined to showcase Rhode Island FC's quality on the pitch and shock the current Players' Shield leaders. Not only did RIFC break LouCity's perfect 7W-0L-0D start to the season at Lynn Family Stadium, the five goals scored marked the first time Louisville had conceded five times in a home match in its USL Championship history.

Registering his first two career USL Championship assists in Louisville, Turnbull's dominant showing also resulted in his second Team of the Week selection. The double assist performance saw the Holtsville, N.Y. native become the first player in Rhode Island FC history to record multiple assists in a single match and a single half. Turnbull's pivotal role in RIFC's 2-0 halftime lead was first highlighted when the defender found Clay Holstad in the 30th minute. After sending a perfectly placed entry pass to his teammate with open space to roam, Holstad sent a right-footed rocket that rattled off the left post and into the back of the net.

Just before the halftime whistle, Turnbull's second assist of the match connected with first-time Team of the Week honoree Kwizera. As the midfielder was flying up the left flank, Turnbull settled a loose ball, evaded two pressing Louisville players and led the Rwanda international into the penalty box with a pin-point pass. On the receiving end, Kwizera attacked the near post through a pair of LouCity defenders. Despite shooting from what appeared to be an impossible angle, Kwizera ripped a low effort into the far side netting to give the Ocean State club a two-goal advantage.

RIFC Midfielder Joe Brito was also named to the USL Championship Team of the Week reserve list thanks in part to his second half stoppage time assist to Rhode Island native Isaac Angking for the final goal of the match.

Smith, Turnbull and Kwizera are the eighth, ninth and tenth Rhode Island FC honorees named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week in 2024:

WEEK DATE NAME HONOR

2 March 19 Clay Holstad Team of the Week

3 March 26 Albert Dikwa Team of the Week

5 April 9 Jackson Lee Team of the Week

6 April 16 Jackson Lee Team of the Week

7 April 23 Khano Smith Coach of the Week

7 April 23 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week

12 May 28 Koke Vegas Team of the Week

16 June 25 Khano Smith Coach of the Week

16 June 25 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week

16 June 25 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

Rhode Island FC returns to USL Championship action on Wednesday, June 26 (7:30 p.m. ET) when the club hosts interconference opponent El Paso Locomotive FC at Beirne Stadium on pRIde Night. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

