Exciting New Experience at Our July 6th Home Game vs. Louisville FC

June 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







We are excited to invite you to our upcoming home game on July 6th, where Oakland Roots will be facing off against Louisville FC. This is a match you won't want to miss!

In addition to the thrilling action on the field, we are proud to introduce a brand-new experience at Oakland Roots games, starting July 6th: The Grove, Field-level Standing Room Only. For only $75, you can enjoy:

Field-level viewing

Private access to a bar that includes mixed drinks

This exclusive experience will bring you closer to the game and provide a unique way to enjoy all the excitement.

Buy your tickets now and be part of this unforgettable experience!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.