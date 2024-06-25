Martínez, Enríquez Earn TOTW 16 Honors

June 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. secured the league double over Oakland Roots SC with a 2-1 win at Cardinale Stadium over the weekend, jumping the Club back into the top four in the Western Conference as things currently stand. Jesús Chuy Enríquez and Walmer Martínez have each earned USL Championship Team of the Week honors for their individual performances in Monterey Bay's Week 16 victory.

After subbing into the match in the 18th minute, Enríquez completed a top-11 performance that was highlighted by his incredible pass to set up Alex Dixon for the eventual game-winning goal just three minutes into the second half. In addition, Enríquez created four chances, completed four of five dribbles and won six duels. It is Enríquez' second Team of the Week honor so far this season.

Martínez earned his second Team of the Week honor of the season (first in the XI) for his overall performance in the Club's win - a match that saw the Santa Cruz native start on the left wing before dropping into the left back position just 18 minutes in due to an injury substitution. In the 30th minute, Martínez floated a perfect ball across the six for Tristan Trager to head home the opening score of the match. In addition to the assist, the El Salvador international completed 24 of 32 passes, won all four of his tackles, won seven of nine duels, and recorded six clearances and two interceptions defensively.

Below is USL Championship's full Team of the Week for Week 16 lined up in a 3-4-3 formation:

Goalkeeper - Colin Shutler (OC)

Defenders - Walmer Martínez (MB), Stephen Turnbull (RI), Jojea Kwizera (RI)

Midfielders - Jesús Enríquez (MB), Dawson McCartney (BHM), Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN), Pacifique Niyongabire (TBR)

Forwards - Tyler Pasher (BHM), Khori Bennett (LV), Phillip Goodrum (TUL)

Coach - Khano Smith (RI)

Bench - Alex Tambakis (NM), Alex Crognale (BHM), Talen Maples (NM), Zach Duncan (MEM), Joe Brito (RI), Frank Lopez (MIA), Ethan Zubak (OC)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.